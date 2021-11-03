Gas deposit catches fire in Baixada Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

A fire hit a gas deposit in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense, this Wednesday (3). The flames started at the end of the morning on a plot of land in the Saquarema Street, in Gramacho. The cause of the accident is still unknown.
Neighbors registered high flames and explosions (see the video above).
the purchasing analyst Jucilane Ramos said the flames started around 4:15. “Here in my house melted Styrofoam, broke the window… in my service area, the glass broke too”, he described.
At 6:10 am, Globocop caught different outbreaks on the ground, while firefighters tried to put out the fire. Twenty minutes later, the flames seemed to be under control.
the fire destroyed 16 vehicles, between trucks and trailers, which were in the warehouse. The heat also melted water tanks in the surrounding houses.
Large fire hits gas deposit in Caxias
At least one firefighter got sick and needed to be seen.
the housewife Zenilda Silva do Nascimento she said that a neighbor “went out knocking on the gate, ringing the bell, waking everyone up”.
“There was a lot of fire, a lot of fright, people ran down the street”, he recalled.
The Civil Defense of Duque de Caxias said it would wait for the end of the aftermath
