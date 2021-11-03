Gasoline reaches R$ 7.59 in the DF. See where to fill up cheaper

At some stations in the Federal District, the price of a liter of gasoline reaches R$ 7.59 in credit. There are establishments where the value increased this Wednesday morning (3/11). At the Petrobras gas station, on Quadra 2 in Sobradinho, it went, for example, from R$7 to R$7.29.

According to the DF Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindicombustíveis-DF), the increase is related to the correction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The value was corrected by R$ 0.34, in the case of gasoline, and R$ 0.15, in the case of anhydrous ethanol, last Monday (11/1).

Also according to the union, a small relief for consumers is the ICMS freeze for three months. “The last adjustment already reflects on the pump price. The GDF froze the ICMS for 90 days, but before freezing there was this adjustment that weighs more on the pocket. And the price of gasoline may still rise further with possible adjustments by Petrobras or Ethanol Anhydrous, which has been rising every week”, explains the president of the union, Paulo Tavares.

The freeze was authorized by the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) – an agency composed of finance secretaries of the states and the Federal District – on Friday (10/29). This, however, should not reduce the amount charged at the pumps, according to experts.

Search done by metropolises the morning of this Wednesday indicates that, despite the readjustment in distributors, there are still establishments that have not transferred the value to the pump. The price of a liter of regular gasoline varies from R$ 6.79 to R$ 7.59 in the DF. Check prices at some stations:

Petrobras Station (Sobradinho- St. Comercial Central Q2) – R$7.29 in credit and debit;

Shell Station (Clear Waters – Q. 107 Lot 13) – R$7.29 in credit and debit;

Pioneer Post (Bandeirante Center) – R$7.29 in debit and R$7.49 in credit;

Nenen’s Post (Taguatinga) – BRL 6.89 in debit and BRL 6.99 in credit;

Jarjour Post (Taguatinga – CSB 8) – BRL 6.89 in debit, and BRL 6.99 in credit;

RPM Post (Fern) – BRL 6.99 in debit and BRL 7.07 in credit;

Jade Post (North Wing – 410 North) – R$7.39 in debit and credit;

Itamaraty Post (South Wing -115 South) – BRL 6.79 in debit and credit;

Brasal Combustíveis (Industry and Supply Sector) – R$7.59 in credit and 7.29 in debit.

Lack of stock

In addition to the high price, consumers may face a lack of fuel at the pumps. Sindicombustíveis reminds that Petrobras will not have enough product for the market as of this month of November.

The distributors would have quotas until the end of October, but from November onwards, the lack of stocks should put even more pressure on the increase in pumps, either due to the lack or to the importation of the product.

The situation tends to get worse. President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Monday (1st/11), at a press conference in Italy, after a G20 meeting, that Petrobras will announce a new readjustment in fuel prices in the next 20 days.