‘Gatonet’, lying about price, in-store consumption: research shows consumers fraud | Economy

One in 5 victims of fraud admits that they have also committed some illegal behavior, whether with companies, people or the government. This is shown in a survey carried out by the CNDL (National Confederation of Shopkeepers) and by the SPC Brasil (Credit Protection Service), in partnership with Sebrae.

According to the survey released this Wednesday (3), of the universe of Internet users who have suffered some type of financial fraud in the last 12 months, 20% – equivalent to about 3.4 million consumers – assume that they have already committed some illegal act to take financial advantage.

Share this news by WhatsApp

Share this news by Telegram

Below is a list of the most common frauds allowed against companies and individuals:

2 of 2 Top scams admitted by consumers online — Photo: Economy g1 Top scams admitted by online consumers — Photo: Economy g1

According to the survey, 19% committed these actions against companies and individuals. Among these consumers, the most common fraud was the irregular use of services, including the use of “gato” in pay TV, broadband, electricity, telephone services, cited by 24%.

Then, there is the false claim that a certain product was advertised at a lower price in order to pay cheaper (15%) and consume goods in-store and not pay for the product (14%)

For the president of CNDL, José César da Costa, consumers must be aware that corruption and illegal behavior bring harm to the entire society.

“Everyone loses from corruption and from attempts to take undue advantage. By committing an illicit act, the consumer does not only harm that company, but the entire population that at some point will be burdened with more expensive fees and services”, says the president of CNDL.

9% admit trying to take advantage of the government

In relation specifically to the government, 9% admit to having already committed some fraud to take financial advantages, which is equivalent to approximately 1.5 million Internet users. The most cited behaviors were not declaring possession of any property (39%), obtaining false receipts for income tax rebate (33%), declaring goods with values ​​lower than what they are really worth (30%) and using false documents (19 %).

“Brazilians can and should demand more transparency in the actions of political representatives, but it is equally important for each one to do their part and reflect on the place of ethics in their personal, professional and consumer relations”, says Costa.

The survey was conducted in April on the Internet with a universe of 949 respondents in all capitals of the country.

The data also show that 34% of consumers who committed fraud were successful in trying to extract advantages from third parties, compared to 54% who did not.

The majority (58%) did not suffer any consequences for their illegal behavior either, but 38% had to deal with various consequences, such as a negative name (12%), loss of access to credit (12%), payment of fines and bail (10%) and exposure to breach of bank, telephone and registration secrecy (7%).

Watch below how to improve customer relationships in internet sales: