Gil equals Jadson and becomes third athlete with more games at Neo Qumica Arena; see list

Defender Gil equaled midfielder Jadson and became the third player who most played for Corinthians in the Neo Química Arena. The game that confirmed the mark was a 1-0 victory over Chapecoense, on Monday night, valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Owner of great performance in the clash against Santa Catarina, being elected by Fiel as the second best among the line-up holders during the 90 minutes, he reached 112 games on the spot with the Alvinegra shirt.

Hired in 2013, the defender took a year and a half to have the Arena as the stadium where Timão plays, spending the first half of his time playing mostly at Pacaembu.

After a spell in Chinese football between 2016 and 2019, Gil returned to Timão in mid-2019 and was the team’s starter for practically the entire period, except for a passage in the Campeonato Paulista that season.

To date, only six athletes have passed the 100 games in Itaquera, and two of them (Jadson and Romero) are no longer in the squad. Interestingly, no one between sixth and tenth on the list remains at the club. Cassio, with more than 200 matches since the opening, is the leader in this statistic.

Athletes with more games at Neo Química Arena

Cassio – 214 games Fagner – 197 games jadson – 112 games Gil – 112 games Gabriel – 106 games Romero – 103 games Matthew Vital – 98 games Ralph – 87 games Pedrinho – 77 games Rodriguinho – 76 games

