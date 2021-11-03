Gomes: Barça had the help of Lewa, but, against Benfica, they will have to help themselves – 02/11/2021

Barcelona beat Dynamo Kiev by a meager 1-0 goal by Ansu Fati, in a game they could have lost. Yes, he was better than his rival in most of the game, he had more possession (65% to 35%), he finished more (15 to 11). But Dynamo had a golden chance when the game was tied.

As in the Camp Nou game, Barça managed, however, what they needed: to win. And again Bayern Munich helped, beating Benfica. Lewandowski missed a penalty, but had time to score three goals, two of him by cover, great goals from the best striker in the world in the second half.

Bayern and Juventus are the top two for the round of 16. The Germans only need a draw against Dynamo Kiev, in the next round, to already have the first position in the group mathematically guaranteed. And this is great news for Barça. I explain.

In three weeks, in the fifth round, Barcelona host Benfica at the Camp Nou. We don’t yet know if Sergi will continue as interim coach or if Xavi will be in charge, which is more likely.

Benfica, owned by Jorge Jesus, started the season flying, with 11 wins in 13 matches, without defeats. October, however, was a horrible month for incarnates. Two stumbling blocks in the Portuguese League dropped the team to third position, came the two routs for Bayern (4 to 0 and 5 to 2, this one starts in November) and there are only two victories in seven matches, one of them in overtime against a team from the bottom of the second division table.

Which Barcelona and which Benfica will come to the game? We do not know.

What we do know is that, if they win, Barça will qualify for the knockout, having been against the ropes with tough defeats to Bayern and Benfica in the first matches. If Benfica wins, they will be back in second place and will depend only on a home win against Dynamo. That is, whoever wins, passes. It’s a knockout game before the knockout.

What if the duel ends up in a draw? That’s where we need to remember Bayern again. If there is a tie at Camp Nou, Barcelona will need to beat Bayern, in Munich, in the last round to pass (or else Benfica won’t beat Dynamo na Luz). If they draw in Barcelona, ​​Benfica will depend on a victory in the last game and a stumble by Barça in Munich. In other words, the tie seems to be a more interesting thing for Jorge Jesus’ team.

Right now, they’re both bad. Barcelona is a young team, anticipating the steps of athletes who would be the club’s future and soon became the present. Benfica is a club that went through a huge institutional crisis, it was doing well in sport and now it has fallen. But it looks competitive, even more so than Barça. There will be a break by Data Fifa along the way. Who will enjoy it best?

Today, Lewandowski helped. But the inevitable time is coming: Barcelona will have to help themselves if they want to stay alive in the Champions League.