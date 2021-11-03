Goodbye Facebook! WhatsApp and Instagram get “Meta” in Android beta version name

Last Thursday (28), Facebook announced the change of its company name to Meta. Now, WhatsApp started to receive the complement “from Meta” in its nomenclature, instead of “from Facebook”, for the Android system.. According to website information WABetaInfo, the replacement for its owning company’s new title would have happened already in test versions of the messenger for members of the Google Play Beta Program.

The modification was something to be expected. WhatsApp executive himself Will Cathcart had reported last week – via his Twitter account – that the app would have updates soon to reflect Mark Zuckerberg’s new company name. “In the coming weeks, you’ll see us making updates to reflect the new name on WhatsApp and our website. And our team will work to explain to our more than two billion users that our belief in their privacy and security remains the same.” Will Catcart Head of WhatsApp on Meta The presence of the expression “from Facebook” in the instant messaging app has been going on for a little over two years, to reinforce the service’s ownership. The same happens with Instagram, which should follow the same path soon and change the add-on to “from Meta”.

TudoCelular received information that Instagram also started to display the indication “from Meta”, already in Brazil, in its beta version. However, like WhatsApp, there is no forecast for the change to reach all users.

