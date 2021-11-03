Grazi Massafera practices kite surfing alongside new affair in Ceará

Grazi Massafera showed that he is enjoying his vacation in Ceará well. The actress, who traveled alongside her new affair, actor, director and producer Alexandre Machafer, took kite surfing lessons and showed the results to her followers.

In the post, Grazi appears with an instructor, focused on the task. “Adventures,” she wrote in the caption of the post. She and Alexandre are staying at a hotel whose daily rate can reach R$5,000. The actress herself has already shown a little of her stay there in previous publications on the same social network.

Rumors that Grazi and Alexandre are together gained strength yesterday, after the release, on social networks, of a photo of the couple during their trip to Ceará. So far, Grazi and Alexandre have not denied, but neither have confirmed the possible affair.

At the record, the couple posed smiling and dressed in casual clothes alongside local residents. This is the first image that the two appear together and posed; other photos circulating on social networks only show the two of them during the trip, such as at the airport in Fortaleza and on a beach in the capital of Ceará.

Rumors of a relationship between Grazi and Machafer have been growing for the last week. This afternoon, a fan club created on social media for the likely couple noticed that the actress started following Machafer’s mother, Legeci Bastos, on Instagram.

Grazi Massafera has been single since the end of her three-year relationship with actor Caio Castro. Alexandre Machafer, on the other hand, works as an actor, producer and director. Among the works that appear in his curriculum are the direction of productions such as “O Filho do Homem” (2019) and acting in the Brazilian version of the soap opera “Rebelde”, shown on Record TV.