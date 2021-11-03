Grêmio vice talks with Douglas Costa about hiring reinforcements

Douglas Costa had given an interview to the Youtube channel Pilhado, where, in a way, he asked Grêmio to stop bragging about the surplus and hire new players. However, Grêmio’s soccer vice-president echoed this comment in an interview with Bairista.

The manager said that he explained to Douglas Costa that he had not hired the aces that Corinthians brought, as he had hired him. Therefore, it did not have the financial conditions to bring in other large reinforcements.

“I told Douglas that I thought his interview was excellent, but I said that Corinthians’ signings were not as good as Grêmio’s, because Grêmio hired you. I think he’s better than the Corinthians’ four.” Said Denis Abrahão.

In a way, Denis boosted the player’s morale, but he also took a hint. Well, he said that the player who was hired to solve was himself.

Many people already said before hiring Douglas Costa that he had never been the star of the teams he played for. Maybe that’s why he didn’t call the Grêmio responsibility.

However, because of the high salary he receives, he needs to be the biggest star on the team. His salary starts at R$ 800 thousand a month, but can go up to R$ 1.5 million, due to bonuses. With a salary like that, it’s obvious that the one who needs to define is the attacker.

However, we are starting to see in recent matches that the attacker has started to improve his performance. So much so that in the last game, if it weren’t for the defensive failures, the attacker could have decided a team victory. But, for those who receive such a relevant salary, more is expected.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA