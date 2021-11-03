Group of fans delivers birthday cake to Abel Ferreira

Abel Ferreira with the cake received from the group of palmeirenses. (Photo: Personal Archive)

In the late afternoon of Tuesday (2), Palmeiras returned to training after the break that followed the victory against Grêmio. After the activity, a large group of fans waited for the cast to leave for photos and autographs, but one group in particular had a different surprise for Abel Ferreira: a birthday cake for his first year at the club.

The SEP das Minas collective prepared the gift and handed it to the coach, who promptly attended to them and the little more than 40 other fans who tried to get a photo or autograph. I request, Abel stayed for long minutes and did not let anyone leave without having his request granted. He made videos, recorded messages and autographed shirts.

One fan even gave the commander the third of her father’s luck so that she could bring good luck and protection in the next steps, including the Libertadores final, in the Portuguese’s path. The cup decision takes place on November 27 in Montevideo, Uruguay, against Flamengo.

Abel Ferreira, who completed a year at the club on October 30, is now looking for his second conquest in America. The coach already has two titles in the alviverde curriculum; a Libertadores and a Copa do Brasil.

