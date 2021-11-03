Grupo Trigo, owner of Spoleto, buys China in Box and should generate around 450 job openings in 2022 | Jobs & Business



Grupo Trigo announced the acquisition of the São Paulo company TrendFoods, owner of the brands China in Box and Gendai

Rio – Grupo Trigo, which recently announced the acquisition of TrendFoods, a company from São Paulo, which owns the brands China in Box, Gendai, among others, with a strong presence in the Asian cuisine segment, should generate approximately 450 job openings with the new stores it will open. open next year. In 2021, the revenue of Grupo Trigo restaurants, owner of Spoleto, Koni, LeBonton and Gurumê, should close at R$ 690 million and this number should reach, in 2022, the mark of R$ 1.4 billion with the new acquisition and the resumption, already in progress, of the Spoleto chain’s invoicing to the level of 2019, the chain’s best year, and the strong growth of the fine dining chain, Gurumê.

The expansion plan mainly includes new China in Box stores, in squares where they are not yet present, and Gurumê, the only brand with only its own restaurants. With the merger of the businesses, the company said it now has 600 restaurants and expects to open at least 30 new restaurants in 2022.

According to Grupo Trigo, the factory in Volta Redonda, in Sul Fluminense, and the Distribuidora Magazzino have the capacity to absorb the new productions and provide services to all the restaurants of the new company, which will have around 1,100 employees .

In addition to the physical points, the company said that it will manage 406 points of sale of digital brands – 156 already belonging to the group and another 250 acquired with the merger – with a presence only in delivery through its own and third-party digital delivery platforms. With the acquisition, the brands Mori Mori, Owan, Gokei, Hoa Poke, Kohala Poke and Bowls, Kohala Açai, Kane Poke and Bowl, Kapua Salads and Wraps and Kapua Açai will also be incorporated.