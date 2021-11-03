GTA 6 has chaotic development and was rebooted in 2020 [RUMOR]

the mythical GTA 6 may be even further away from being released than we expected. According to Rockstar Mag, the project is a mess and has gone through several drastic changes, even being restarted from scratch last year.

The information was disclosed on the NeoGAF forum, where a user translated the content of some videos from the French channel. The translation states that the next Grand Theft Auto is the most chaotic production behind the scenes at Rockstar Games, being more complicated than those of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, rumors indicate that the announcement of GTA 6 was planned for 2020 but had to be postponed. Both the story and several other elements of the game have been constantly changing since 2019, which would be one of the reasons the developer hasn’t revealed anything about the title until now.

The site claims that the various changes undergone by the game caused Dan Houser, co-founder and Creative Vice President of Rockstar Games to temporarily leave the company and, later, leave his position at the producer for good. With his departure in March of last year, the development of the sixth Grand Theft Auto it was made from scratch again.

Also according to the website, although it is not confirmed, GTA 6 it shouldn’t be released before 2025. The reason would be Rockstar’s stance, which would be avoiding the infamous crunch. The company has a bad reputation for forcing employees to work overtime and working 100 hours a week, among other problems.

In addition, Rockstar Mag also claims in the videos that so far there are no plans for a remake of Grand Theft Auto IV. The channel also suggests, without offering further details, that the producer should again postpone the upgrade of GTA V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, possibly scheduled for March 2022.