GTA 6 would be Rockstar’s most chaotic project, rumors suggest | Action games

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be having trouble developing, according to alleged insider information revealed by French reporter Chris Klippel of Rockstar Magazine’s website and YouTube channel. According to leaker, GTA 6 is “Rockstar’s most chaotic project” and several changes have been made to the game in recent years. Among them is a complete reboot in 2019, which may have prevented the game from being revealed in 2020.

The new title of the franchise has not yet been officially revealed and has no release date, but it is expected that it will come out for the PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X/S, and PC console generation.

GTA 6 may be having problems in its production according to rumor and may not be released until 2025

According to Chris’ source, who tends to have a credible reputation for leaks, the game has been in planning since 2014, but the plans have already changed several times. Supposedly, the point that has undergone the most changes is the “scenario”, which involves the narrative, characters, setting and the map. The source would have used the term “Development Hell”, an expression used for when the production of a game is so disturbed that it is not known anymore if it will be released.

One of the biggest problems, even according to rumors, is that the game’s story has had to be rewritten several times since 2019. Supposedly, the trigger for many of these changes was the departure of the company’s co-founder, Dan Houser, who was also the creative head and writer of the GTA series. In a live, Chris said that the problems in producing Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 4 are nothing close to what would be happening with GTA 6.

GTA 6 would have even worse development problems than those found in GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2

The information revealed also shows that GTA 6 should have been presented in 2020. However, Rockstar would not have been able to show the game because it is still in constant change. This fact would also be responsible for certain conflicting information leaked, as they would address different versions of the game. Some rumors cite that the title will only be released in 2025, which wouldn’t be hard to imagine if the reboot actually took place in 2019.

Among other rumors, Chris Klippel also claims that GTA 4 will not have a remake, that GTA 5 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S could be delayed until May 2022, and that we will see a remaster of the first Red Dead Redemption, but not anytime soon .