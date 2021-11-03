‘Guardianship was my mother’s idea’

Britney Spears shared a message to the family after her lawyer demanded an explanation from her father, Jamie Spears, about recording or listening devices in the singer’s home or bedroom.

The moment I smiled and realized I haven’t done this in a long time! My mom is so worried and says I’m acting weird. Question ‘what’s wrong with you?’ I say ‘hi, my name is Britney Spears. Nice to finally meet you!

Britney Spears

The 39-year-old artist also shared a phrase in her Instagram post. “The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent and smiling woman”, brings the image.

Before proceeding, forgive me in advance. It’s been 13 years and I’m rusty. Before it was a family thing, but now it’s not. I was born today because I started to smile. So thank you for getting out of my life and mostly allowing me to live. Is it mean? Yes. But I do it with 100% certainty.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ post was edited before being deleted from social media. The first version of the message brings charges against Lynne Spears, mother of the artist.

My father may have started guardianship 13 years ago. But what people don’t know is that it was my mother who gave him the idea. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life. And yes, I talked to her and Lou Taylor (tutor) about it. You’ve always used that “I have no idea what’s going on” speech. Fuck you*. You know exactly what you did. My dad isn’t smart enough to think of guardianship. But tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears shared text on social media Image: Reproduction/Instagram

understand the case

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father, had her guardianship since 2008, that is, he was the one who gave the final say in several decisions in the artist’s life, for example, whether she will marry or not. The legal arrangement began due to concerns over the mental health of Britney, who was hospitalized twice in 2008 in the psychiatric ward of a hospital.

Since then, Britney’s father and a lawyer have taken control of her personal and business affairs. The singer tried to remove her father from her guardianship in 2020, but a judge denied it and extended the guardianship until September 2021. Fans of the artist even made a move called “Free Britney” to end the guardianship.

In February, The New York Times released a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears: The Life of a Star”, which shows the ups and downs of Britney’s career and details of the singer’s tutelage, which rekindled the controversy surrounding the subject. .