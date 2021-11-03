Guardiola celebrates return of ‘fantastic’ Tell the Premier League and speak out on Agüero’s drama

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach praised Antonio Conte’s return to the Premier League and spoke about Aguero’s situation

This Tuesday, the coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, gave a press conference prior to the match against Club Brugge, by Champions League. The Catalan coach commented about the arrival of Antonio Conte to tottenham, rival of your team in Premier League.

City returns to the field for the Premier League next Saturday (6), at 9:30 am (GMT), in the derby against Manchester United, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“He (Conte) is back in the Premier League and his career speaks for itself, he’s been successful everywhere he’s gone. He’s a fantastic coach,” he said of the Italian champion with Inter Milan last season.

Guardiola also lamented the situation faced by Sergio Aguero, who was his player at Manchester City for five years. The Argentinian had a cardiac arrhythmia detected after feeling chest pains at the Barcelona game, and will be away from the pitch for at least three months.

“I spoke and sent a message to his agent (Aguero). It was difficult news for everyone, especially for him and his family. We wish him, all of us at the club, a safe recovery. Life is more important than anything else”, said the Catalan.

Pep Guardiola clearing Manchester City fans during a Premier League match Michael Regan/Getty Images

The match between Manchester City and Club Brugge, valid for the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, will be this Wednesday, at 5 pm (GMT).