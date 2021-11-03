Gucci House | Lady Gaga “lived as Patrizia Reggiani for 1 year and a half”

Lady Gaga told Vogue UK how she managed to immerse herself in the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the mastermind behind the murder of heir Maurizio Gucci, in Gucci House. In the interview, the Oscar-nominated actress revealed that she lived a year and a half in the shoes of Patrizia, without abandoning her accent and mannerisms, even off-set.

“To be totally honest: I lived like her for a year and a half, and spoke in an accent 24 hours a day for nine months of that time. Off camera, it was never me again, I held on to her. accent when I was blonde so I dyed my hair“, said.

Gaga also said that the decision to delve into Reggiani’s mindset had psychological consequences. “I started to live in a way that everything I looked at, everything I touched, needed to be converted into money.“she commented.

“I had some difficulties at the end of shooting. I was staying at my hotel all my ‘free’ time, talking and behaving like her. I remember going out for a walk at the end of filming, and I had spent two months locked up. at the hotel, so I panicked. I thought I was on set.“, completed.

the movie of ridley scott (Lost in Mars) tells the story of how Reggiani (Gaga), Gucci’s ex-wife (Adam Driver), planned to kill her husband, grandson of the renowned stylist Guccio Gucci. In real life, Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison after a trial in 1998.

Gucci House still has Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in the cast. The launch is scheduled for November 24, 2021.

