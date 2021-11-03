GUS / Unimed Crossing Team participates in the Neptune Circuit stage

Under the supervision of Professor and Technician Antonio Carlos de Campos, the GUS / Unimed Crossing team was in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo, to participate in the sixth stage of the Circuito Netuno.

The event took place last Sunday, October 31st, at Praia dos Milionários. The Grêmio team consisted of fifteen athletes. In the female 750m category: Larissa Esteves (30 to 39 years old), who came 2nd with a time of 00:13:18; Blanche Levenhagem (40 to 49 years old), who won the 7th position with a time of 00:18:42 and Ana Regina Gardini (60 to 99 years), who was 1st with a time of 00:19:07.

In the men’s 750m category, athletes participated: Carlos Eduardo Silva (40 to 49 years old), who reached the 2nd place with a time of 00:11:34; André Siqueira (40 to 49) years old, who was 9th with a time of 00:15:33; Mauricio Grignoli (40 to 49 years old), who won 10th place with a time of 00:16:42; Eduardo Siqueira (40 to 49 years old), who came 11th with a time of 00:17:21; Antonio Carlos de Campos (40 to 49 years old), who finished the race in 12th place with a time of 00:17:40; José R. Santiago Neto (50 to 59 years old), who won 5th place with a time of 00:21:52; Matheus Tacoronte (20 to 29 years old), who finished the race in 4th with a time of 00:16:12; Renan Sato (30 to 39 years old), who finished in 3rd place with a time of 00:13:15 and Antonio Moura (60 to 99 years old), who was 1st with a time of 00:14:41.

The GUS / Unimed swimmers also participated in the men’s 1500m event, as follows: Vagner S. da S. Santos (30 to 34 years old), who finished 10th with a time of 00:25:22; Carlos Eduardo Silva (40 to 44 years old), who finished 6th with a time of 00:21:27 and Décio Andreolli (55 to 59 years old), who finished 4th with a time of 00:32:23.

The club’s Board congratulates the coach and athletes.