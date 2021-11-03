GUS / Unimed team wins tenth place during tournament in Bauru

Nine athletes from the GUS / Unimed team swam at the ABDA Arena, in Bauru, from October 29th to 31st. Under the supervision and monitoring of Professor and Coach Emerson Jimenez, they participated in the Southeast Swimming Championship, Children and Youth categories, which included the participation of 226 swimmers from 27 registered clubs. GUS finished in tenth place overall, with 315 points, among clubs in the Southeast region of Brazil. Check out the main results:

Sophia Penteriche Marques, Children’s category II (14 years old), female, gold in the 400m Medley, in the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke, silver in the 100m butterfly; Bianca Delfini Santos, Children category II (14 years old), female, fifth place in the 100 and 200m backstroke; Gustavo Henrique Ferreira, juvenile category I (15 years) male, gold in the 400m medley, silver in the 100m butterfly, bronze in the 200m medley and butterfly; Rafael Lobo Citeli, juvenile category I (15 years old) male, fifth place in the 100 and 200m backstroke; Caristhon de Azevedo, Youth category II (16 years old) Male, third in the 200m medley, 200m breaststroke and 400m medley; Nicolas Gustavo Faria, Youth category II (16 years old) Men, fourth in the men’s 100m and Arthur Ferraz, Children’s category I (13 years old) Men, fifth in the 200m breaststroke. Children’s swimmers Caio Brandão Azevedo and Lais Barreto also participated with great vigor, improving their marks.

The GUS Board congratulates the athletes for their placements and performance.