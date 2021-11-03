HBO Max acquires broadcasting rights for the 2022 Campeonato Paulista games

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service, purchased the rights to broadcast the Campeonato Paulista as of 2022. The platform will share the state’s matches with two other different companies. The company will also have games from Paulistão Mulheres.

In addition to HBO Max, Paulistão will also have games broadcast by YouTube and, on open TV, by Record TV – which won Rede Globo in the dispute for the rights of the state championship.

According to UOL Sport, HBO Max kept most of the games to be broadcast: in all, there will be 28 games on the platform, which has plans starting at R$19.90. YouTube and RecordTV are entitled to 16 duels each. The broadcaster will not face competition from any other open television.

FPF and LiveMode, the company responsible for the negotiations, are still trying to sell another package, with 104 games, also for streaming. Globo analyzes this package for Premiere channels, which work as pay-per-view, which will not have exclusivity in many of the games that will also be broadcast by the competition.

TV Globo’s decision not to go crazy for the championship is justified by the low ratings registered during the competitions and the high costs with state federations. Paulistão, for example, made the broadcaster disburse R$ 200 million for rights in all media.

See more in: Campeonato Paulista and Transmisso de Jogos.