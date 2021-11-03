high reduces GDP by 0.11% in 2021 and 0.19% in 2022, says CNI

As a consequence of the worst water crisis in the last 90 years, the increase in the price of electricity bills should bring down Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) by R$ 8.2 billion in 2021, down 0.11% compared to 2020. As a result, inflation on electricity is expected to result in a loss of 166,000 jobs by the end of the year. The conclusion is in a study published today by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

According to the survey, for 2022, the loss in GDP could reach R$ 14.2 billion, 0.19% less compared to the values ​​of 2021. According to the confederation’s calculations, the household electricity bill will rise 6.77% in 2021 and 18.8% in 2022, with the creation of the water scarcity banner and the readjustments of energy tariffs. These increases are expected to reduce household consumption by BRL 7 billion in 2021 and BRL 12.1 billion in 2022, at 2020 prices.

CNI also estimates that the tariff flag has a weight of 13.23% in the total household electricity bill. “The total increase of 127.5% [em 2021] the tariff flag should reflect a 16.87% increase in household electricity bills compared to the initial value of the red flag level 2”, calculates the institution.

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced at the end of August a new level of the tariff flag, called “water scarcity flag”, in the amount of R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh. It is almost 50% more than the level 2 of the red flag, at R$ 9.49. The billing model must be in effect until April 2022.

According to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the readjustment is due to the projected additional cost of R$8.6 billion with energy from September to November, which includes imports from Argentina and Uruguay and activation of new thermoelectric plants. These measures are necessary to meet the need for 5.5 GW of energy to be added to the SIN (National Interconnected System).

The levels of Brazil’s main reservoirs have dropped this year, causing the worst water crisis in 90 years, according to the ONS (National Electric System Operator). In the Southeast and Midwest regions, which concentrate 70% of all water in the country, the average level in the reservoirs is less than 20%. In order to function, hydroelectric power plant water reservoirs must operate with at least 10% of their capacity. According to the ONS, below this percentage, the turbines are compromised and there is a risk of sudden suspension of energy supply.

Industry sectors will be most affected

CNI projects a reduction in industrial GDP of R$2.2 billion in 2021 and of R$3.8 billion in 2022 due to the effects of the rise in electricity. The manufacturing industry should account for BRL 2.9 billion of this fall, in the two-year period.

The industrial sectors most impacted by the energy tariff will be natural gas and other utilities; metallurgy; manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles; pig iron production; iron garters; steel and steel pipes; manufacture of wood products; mining; textiles; pulp and paper, in addition to the electricity sector itself.

Numbers in 2021