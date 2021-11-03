Higher energy prices will take R$ 22.4 billion from the country’s GDP in 2021 and 2022, says CNI | Economy

The recent jump in energy prices, driven in part by the water crisis, will have a billion-dollar negative impact on economic activity in Brazil in 2021 and 2022, with the effects spreading to the labor market and household consumption, according to a study by National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

The higher cost of electricity will result in a loss of R$8.2 billion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year at 2020 prices compared to what would have occurred without the energy crisis, the research points out. This is equivalent to a negative change of 0.11%.

For 2022, the impact should be R$14.2 billion at 2020 prices, or a negative impact of 0.19%.

The job market is hit by inflation in the sector, with the CNI predicting the loss of 166,000 jobs at the end of this year in relation to the number of people employed between April and June 2021 as a result of the direct and indirect impacts of the increase in costs. Next year, the energy crisis should affect 290,000 jobs in relation to the number of people employed in the first quarter of this year.

Household consumption, meanwhile, will see a reduction of R$7 billion this year, at 2020 prices, as a result of pressure on energy costs, according to the CNI, equivalent to a negative variation of 0.15%. For next year, the effect will be 12.1 billion reais at 2020 prices, or a drop of 0.26%.

The president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, highlighted in a note that the crisis in the supply of Brazilian water reservoirs has affected the production of energy in hydroelectric plants – a cheaper source – and increased the use of more expensive plants, such as thermoelectric plants, which helps explain the jump in inflation.

But the high charges, taxes and sectorial rates of the energy tariff were already weighing on the Brazilian economy even before the crisis, he said.

“The high cost of taxes and sectoral charges and regulatory errors have made the electricity paid by the industry one of the most expensive in the world, which worries us a lot, as electricity is one of the main inputs for the Brazilian industry,” stated Braga of Andrade. “This increase in the cost of power generation is passed on to consumers, with very negative impacts on the economy.”

Maria Carolina Marques, CNI economist and author of the study, explained to Reuters that the impact of higher energy prices is different for each sector, with an emphasis on industry, whose overall GDP is expected to lose R$2.2 billion at prices of 2020 due to the energy crisis, or 0.17%.

Trade is also affected, as higher costs in Brazil may make foreign products more attractive, even as other countries also see higher energy costs, Marques said.

According to the economist, many of the large global economies, which are suffering from the high prices of commodities such as oil and natural gas, already had heavy energy matrices in more expensive energy sources, while Brazil is experiencing a shock due to its heavy dependence on hydroelectric power plants. .