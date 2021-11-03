Horoscope of the day: the forecast for the signs today, Wednesday (3/11)

Table of Contents Aries

Bull

Twins

Cancer

Lion

Virgin

Lb

Scorpion

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarium

Fishes

Aries

The circuit of relationships harmonizes with aspects between Moon, Mercury and Jupiter. And this transit leaves you, from sign of Aries, open to dialogue and leads you to value ideas that are born in a group. At night, the Moon, already in the intimate sector, asks you to stay more in your house and with your guys.

Bull

Moon and Mercury united in the area of ​​daily life and trine Jupiter bring the opportunity of Taurus sign plan actions that bring more well-being to everyday life. And then your judgment is on alert, leading you to strategize and articulate with the general.

Twins

The joint passage of Lua and Mercury through the leisure area, both trine with Jupiter, reveals a more intellectualized moment for the sign of Gemini, like an outburst of ideas with potential for growth, you know? Try to reflect on how to optimize your routine, since at night the Moon enters your everyday home.

Cancer

The phase benefits the withdrawal and family life of the Cancer sign. It is that Moon and Mercury unite in the domestic sector and trine Jupiter in the intimate area, sharpening their intellectual side. And that connects you with the closest crowd. At night, the Moon moves to the social house, so throw yourself on the nets!

Lion

The conjunction Lua-Mercurio in the communicative area promotes group intellectual articulation for the lion sign. And this tour leaves his charisma with everything, considering the trines with Jupiter in the relationship sector. Value the family retreat at night, when the Moon migrates to the domestic sector.

Virgin

A rational and analytical posture marks the performance of the Virgo sign today, contributing to the optimization of resources, since Moon and Mercury together in the material area trine Jupiter. Show yourself open to dialogue and to establish agreements, because at night the Moon enters the communication sector.

Lb

Appeared together in the Libra sign, Moon and Mercury can make you more objective in the articulation of thought and in the extroversion of ideas. And this contributes to his change with the general and his posture in the rolê, as the pair harmonizes with Jupiter.

Scorpion

The conjunction between Moon and Mercury in the crisis sector can sharpen the understanding of the Scorpion sign about the challenges. And this helps you identify opportunities that lead to problem solving at home, as the pair trine Jupiter. At night, the Moon already in your sign places self-care as a priority.

Sagittarius

Moon and Mercury united in the friendship sector trine Jupiter, taking you from Sagittarius sign, to value relationships that are consistent with their interests. Intellectual affinities prevail in the choice process, see? At night, the Moon entering the crisis area asks for recollection and discretion.

Capricorn

The relationship with the school takes on objectivity for the Capricorn sign. Leaving your performance also linked to things at home. This is because Moon and Mercury unite and trine Jupiter. At night, have fun chatting with the general virtually, when the Moon enters the friendship sector.

Aquarium

The Moon-Mercury encounter in the spiritual area and in trine with Jupiter makes the eyes of the Aquarius sign facing the good opportunities in life. And the intellectual production reaches maturity, even contributing to the professional path, since at night the moon enters the work sector.

Fishes

Moon, Mercury and Jupiter harmonize in the crisis circuit, taking you from the Pisces sign, to broaden its view of the challenges and value the opportunities for improvement they bring. New perspectives open up as you overcome frustrations as the Moon soon enters the spiritual realm.

