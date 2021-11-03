How Sergio Moro Can Shuffle the Game for 2022

Jair Bolsonaro and his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro. Photo: Adriano Machado/Reuters

I don’t have proof, but I have convictions that Sergio Moro’s confirmed presence at the party for the affiliation to Podemos has everything to mess up the bandstand of the 2022 elections.

The party announced that the former judge’s form will be signed on November 10th.

This indicates that he will be on the field. It is not known in which position.

In May, a Datafolha poll showed that he would start with 7% of voting intentions if he ran for president. In front of him would be Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who ordered the arrest in the already annulled Lava Jato lawsuit, and Jair Bolsonaro, his foe since leaving the government through the back door.

Until the other day, Moro was seen as a central figure in the trajectory of the two favourites. The PT’s conviction took him out of the game in 2018, but resurrected him shortly thereafter. The reversal of the decision at the higher courts put him back on the field and gave him the name of a persecuted and wronged leader, while Moro stumbled to explain the inappropriate dialogues with the accusers of the process, with whom he could not mix.

Bolsonaro’s ascent was also attributed to the scorched earth with shattered gate left by the Lava Jato. The symbiosis was such that Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP), deputy of the president’s riot police, in an exchange of strange conversations with the former judge, even promised to negotiate a seat on the Supreme Court for the then justice minister if he remained in government. He said that without him, the government ended.

Bolsonaro lost here and there supporters who, in 2018, saw him as the candidate most identified with Lava Jato, then the greatest political force in the country. Bolsonaro ended the Lava Jato and his government did not end when Moro called a press conference to say that the president had plans to interfere with the Federal Police and call into question the fight against corruption.

Read too:

Keep reading

The two have not spoken since. It cannot be said that this is why the captain’s popularity declined. In line with disenchantment is, above all, its total inability to manage the pandemic crisis.

Moro threw a career in the judiciary into the air when he dropped his gown and accepted a job as minister of the candidate he helped elect. Then he left public life and went to work at a private consultancy that helped rebuild the companies he helped to wall up. Now the revolving door spun again and threw him into the 2022 elections.

The riskiest bet is the one aimed at the Presidency. His candidacy would be a matter of concern for Bolsonaro and for those who dream of dressing up in a third way. Although on the margin of error, in May he had more voting intentions than Ciro Gomes (PDT) and João Doria (PSDB), for example. But it would not scratch Lula’s or Bolsonaro’s favoritism.

As the devil lives in the details, it is noteworthy that the former PSL, now merged with the DEM, has announced that it will honor the former judge’s membership. Its leaders want to repeat the formula that led them to form one of the largest benches in Congress, bringing Bolsonaro into the game. This time, without Bolsonaro, which they now call a “farce”.

União Brasil now has a bench but does not have a strong name for the dispute. Moro might be that name.

The other, and more likely, possibility is that the former judge will parade as a candidate for the Senate. In this dispute, he would already start as favorite in any square — and would guarantee eight years of mandate and exposure in Brasília. The cue is for 2026, when then I could run for president without having anything to lose, unlike other times when he changed his field and course.

More than that, its presence in an eventual coalition aiming at the third way would give it another weight.

Moro is far from rescuing his prestige damaged by the exposure of his conduct by Vaza Jato. In the position that he glimpses, he will always be exposed to inconsistency and contradiction for having affirmed, years ago, that his migration to politics was discarded. Other times. That fantasy he already tore up when he agreed to serve Bolsonaro.

Given the current situation, he has a low ability to take votes from candidates on the left, if he enters the presidential race on his own. Lula’s people do not migrate to him for obvious reasons. Ciro, in turn, was always a critic of Moro’s decisions at Lava Jato, especially those related to the PT process.

What is not known is what would be the potential for damage to an eventual presidential candidacy of Moro in the Pocketnalist base. Would part of her go back to the carnival flirtation that led her to Bolsonaro out of illusion or lack of choice? Or would you remain loyal to the president out of affinities and/or pragmatism?

The first hypothesis seems more likely. Among the candidates already on the field, it is Bolsonaro who has the most reason to worry. The former judge who helped him get as far as he has reached could be the unbalancing factor to get him out of the post. Either as a direct opponent or as your opponent’s main ally. It may be too early to tell, but it is possible that the (so far) third way fantasy is only now taking shape. With the reinforcement, she can take Bolsonaro off the track and glimpse, through the lavajatism, now in a deep sleep, the re-edition of a dispute with the PT. Yes, it is unlikely. But it’s not impossible.