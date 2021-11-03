How to tell if the iPhone 12 is genuine | Cell phone

Launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 has surpassed 100 million units sold worldwide. Given the success, consumers need to be careful at the time of purchase not to fall for scams and acquire counterfeit cell phones. Because of that, we’ve listed below seven ways to know if the Apple model is really genuine.

This is because, in the informal market, there are replicas and clones that can go unnoticed in the hands of lay people or more inattentive people. Price well below the market value and poor performance of the device, with crashes and slowness, are two signs for which buyers should be aware. However, there are other ways to make sure it’s an iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12, as well as all the mainline models launched from the iPhone X in 2017, have a face reader as a biometric identifier, called a Face ID. The feature is used to unlock the phone as well as make payments and give access to apps.

It works through sensors located on the front of the smartphone, positioned in the cutout at the top of the screen, next to the front camera. In other words, if the device does not have a notch at the top of the screen, you may be using an older model or even a fake cell phone.

But it’s not just the presence of the notch that guarantees that Face ID exists on the cell phone. Fake devices copy the entire structure of the original model, including the cutout from the top of the screen. Therefore, to ensure that the cell phone is valid and has facial recognition, you must go to the iPhone settings, access “Face ID and Code” and register the face. If everything goes well, chances are it’s an original model.

The IMEI is a code that identifies each cell phone manufactured in an original way. With the numbering in hand, the user can consult the status of the smartphone with Anatel to find out the current condition of the device — if it is regular or not.

The numbering conference also serves to reveal whether the smartphone is original or not. That’s because there is a code for each brand and model of device. If the device code does not match the one on the box, chances are high that it is a fake product.

To find out the IMEI number, just open your phone dialer and type *#06#. The number will be displayed immediately. With the code, the user can check the status of the cell phone on the consultation page (consultaserialaparelho.com.br).

Another way to locate the IMEI number is by checking the product’s packaging, as the numbering is printed next to the box’s barcode. You can also locate the code from your cell phone by going to Settings → General → About → IMEI. In addition, Apple also makes these numbers available through the website appleid.apple.com in the mobile browser.

3. Check if you have charger and headphones in the box

If you’ve purchased an iPhone 12 and the accessories included in the box include the power supply or headphones, we’ve got some bad news. Apple abandoned these accessories in 2020, passing only the Lightning/USB-C cable with the cell phone — consumers who do not have a USB-C plug should purchase it separately.

According to Apple, this measure was adopted as part of efforts to preserve the environment. Since then, all the brand’s models, including previous versions like the iPhone 11, for example, are also sold without these accessories in the box. In other words, buying an iPhone and receiving these accessories could mean that the phone is fake, or at least had its case and components modified.

4. Try accessing the App Store

The App Store is Apple’s official app store. It is the place where the user will search for their favorite apps to install on their mobile. If the individual cannot locate or cannot access the App Store, it may mean that he is facing a counterfeit device.

If the phone displays another app store, such as the Google Play Store, whether in its official or modified version, the individual can be assured that they are not holding an iPhone. It is also worth noting that, in order to download apps from the App Store, you must have an Apple ID with verified email and password.

5. Search for native apps

Apple devices come standard with native and iOS-exclusive apps such as iCloud Drive, FaceTime, Search, iMovie, Shortcuts, Health and more. If, when you turn on your device for the first time, you don’t find these apps, you may be using a pirated device.

One way to check this detail is by browsing the Internet. Although the iPhone can support other browsers, such as Google Chrome, Apple’s default browser is Safari. If it is visible for you to use, you can breathe easily.

In the case of pre-owned devices, the former owner may have removed these apps from the screen before the transfer. If you’d like to ask your questions, just search for apps in the App Store, ensuring you have access to Apple’s official native app store.

Siri is the official voice assistant for iPhones, used to respond to cell phone commands, search or launch applications. On iPhone 12, simply press the “Power” button, located on the side of the device, to activate Siri. It is also activated if you say the command “Hey Siri”, if the option is activated.

If the assistant is unavailable, go to “Settings” and go to “Siri and Search” to configure it. If another assistant responds to your commands or you can’t find Siri’s settings options, you’re not using an iPhone.

7. Pay attention to device design

The iPhone 12 has changed the design from the iPhone 11, and features straight edges instead of the rounded corners characteristic of previous versions. The edges of the model device are made of aerospace aluminum and the back is made of polished glass.

So be careful not to buy an older model. Also be aware of the size, as Apple has launched the iPhone 12 Mini, which has a 5.4-inch screen, unlike the main version, which has 6.1 inches.

The iPhone 12 was released in six official colors: blue, green, white, black, red and purple. In addition, it has 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage versions. If you are handling a device with a different capacity than these, you must be using a different model.

