arcane is the first animated series from Riot Games that will tell part of the story of Runeterra, universe that sets almost all of your games. The company is taking several actions to promote the debut, which will take place on November 6th, and one of them is to skin players of League of Legends and also Wild Rift, LoL Mobile.

The champions who will win the skins are the I saw, Jinx, Caitlyn and Jayce. It is worth remembering that champions Jayce and Caitlyn have not yet been released on LoL Mobile, but will arrive at the game precisely during the “Theft Hextex” event.

How to win Arcane Skins in LoL and Wild Rift

Arcane Skins on LoL

Arcane skins in LoL will be given from simple in-game missions. Just win a match or play three managed games to win each skin, as per the Arcane series episode release schedule.

See below how to win Arcane skins in LoL:

Jayce Arcane

Win 1 game or play 3 from 8/11 to 9/12.

I saw Arcane

Win 1 game or play 3 from 11/15 to 12/9.

Caitlyn Arcane

Win 1 game or play 3 from 11/22 to 12/09.

Jinx Arcane

Win 1 game or play 3 from 11/24 to 12/09.

Arcane’s arrival will also mark a visual update for Caitlyn.

Arcane Skins in Wild Rift

In Wild Rift it’s even easier to win the skins, but it’s worth noting that there the skins will only be available for the protagonists Jinx and Vi. To win the Arcane skins, simply complete the daily login missions, which consist of simply logging into the game while the event is active.

Other rewards given by Riot Games in celebration of the Arcane series

Linking your Riot account to Twitch and watching the premiere on November 6th will also yield exclusive rewards for players across five Riot Games games. See the list of rewards below:

League of Legends – Arcane Capsule

League of Legends: Wild Rift – Emotes ‘One Tear’

Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend’s Egg Gizmo and Gadgets

Legends of Runeterra – ‘Fascinating’ Emote

VALORANT – Fishbones Weapon Keychain

Arcane premiere

The Arcane series was announced in 2019 and will be released two years after the first trailer. The launch will take place from November 6th in three acts:

November 6th – Episodes 1, 2 and 3

November 13th – episodes 4, 5 and 6

November 20th – Episodes 7, 8 and 9

Riot is investing heavily in promoting the series. As the series premiere will be on the same day as the final of the Worlds 2021, the band Imagine Dragons, who participated in the production of the song “The Enemy” (soundtrack of the series), will be the opening concert of the decision between DAMWON vs EDG.

It is worth noting that the first episode of Arcane can be broadcast by any streamer. the champion Jinx, protagonist of the series, will appear as a skin at PUBG Mobile and also at Fortnite, in an unprecedented partnership carried out by Riot with Epic and PUBG Studios.