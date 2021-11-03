Huck sees Mion soaring in Globo’s preference for Sundays, says columnist

Globo has a plan B for Luciano Huck, in case he decides to break with the network. The idea would be to put Marcos Mion, currently in “Caldeirão” in “Domingão”. TV conducted a survey to assess the replacement of Faustão and 60% of viewers disapproved.

According to the columnist for “Aqui tem gossip”, Guilherme Beraldo, Globo directors believe that Huck can start talking about politics live and get involved in the next election. So they’re already planning to take him off the air, if he gets involved.

The presenter spoke again to close friends of the PSDB about a possible candidacy. His contract prohibits any involvement in elections and Globo says that if he decides to run, he will not return to the network for the next ten years.

Read too:

1 – It was a lie: number of jobs created in 2020, celebrated by Guedes, drops by half after review

2 – President’s popularity melts on the networks with the ghost of inflation in the focus of debates

3 – “It was a fake account”, says Moro’s advisor after a penis photo on Telegram

Huck commissioned his own popularity survey

In January of this year, the presenter hired research institutes to check his assessment. The idea was to raise the opinion of the people about its program, the broadcaster and what the employment relationship represents for its public image.

The direction of the station learned of the surveys and was irritated with the presenter.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link.

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link.