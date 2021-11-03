Hyundai Crete | SUV interior will change drastically on restyle; Look

The new Hyundai Creta arrived in Brazil in October and its design generated a lot of controversy, mainly due to the unusual optical assembly. Comments about the SUV’s appearance also stirred the press and customers in other markets, prompting the South Korean automaker to drastically change the model for the next generation — including the interior, which will be more technological and equipped.

In some teasers revealed in the international media, it is possible to see that the new Crete will have a 100% digital panel, showing data such as speed, fuel consumption and autonomous safety systems, these already present in the generation for sale in Brazil. In addition, the restyled model will have an entertainment set equipped with a multimedia center with more than 10 inches combined with Bose speakers.

New Hyundai Creta will have 100% digital panel bigger than the current one

In addition, the compact SUV will have a redesigned front end inspired by Tucson and Santa Cruz

On the outside, as we have already shown here in Canaltech, the new Hyundai Creta will receive a huge bath from the store, with a more pleasant design and, at the same time, modern. The inspiration is very clear: the new Santa Cruz pickup, which will be the future rival of Fiat Toro in Brazil, and the brand new Tucson, which has not yet had its arrival in our market confirmed.

The current model of Hyundai Creta in Brazil is on sale for prices starting at R$ 107,000.

Source: Motor1