‘I don’t play on duty’ · TV News

Josué (Roberto Birindelli) will point a gun at José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in the last chapter of Império. The scene will be a prank, as the commander’s right arm will actually present him with the revolver. “I don’t play on duty”, the henchman will fire before revealing his real intention in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After discovering that José Pedro (Caio Blat) is Fabrício Melgaço, Alexandre Nero’s character will have asked for a firearm to fight against his first-born. However, the commander’s faithful squire will notice his lack of control and will refuse to hand over the utensil.

He will change his mind in a scene that will aired this Friday (5) . “I have to tell you that I have changed my mind on a certain matter,” Joshua will begin, taking a revolver out of his pocket. José Alfredo, then, will be frightened. “What’s that gun for?” he’ll ask.

“Remember that you asked me for it earlier and I said I couldn’t? Things are getting ugly, I don’t want you to be caught off guard. Take it, I have mine”, will assure the trusted man.

When you have the object in hand, the “man in black” will give a slight smile. He will be relieved because he will have thought about the possibility of being betrayed once more. “My friend! The only one I can trust,” declares the Medeiros family patriarch.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The serial goes live next Monday (8).

