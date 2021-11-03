‘I lost a piece of myself’, says Lola, twin brother of influencer Lala Sena – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/03/2021 07:19.

Lala felt pain during the day, but did not go to the doctor immediately because he thought it was a symptom of covid-19.

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade | Image taken in the early hours of this morning

Andrea Trindade

The body of digital influencer Lala Sena, 28, is being watched at Pax Bahia, in the neighborhood SIM, in Feira de Santana. At the scene, twin brother Leonardo Sena, ‘Lola’, told Acorda Cidade that he had a heart attack around 6pm yesterday (2), and that he felt pain during the day, but thought it was symptoms of covid-19.

“What actually happened was a massive heart attack. He had been in pain during the day, but said he didn’t want to go to the doctor because he thought he was covid. When it was 6 pm, he went to take a shower saying he was going to the doctor and fell in the bathroom. We called Samu and Samu tried resuscitation, provided a wonderful service, it was very fast and agile, there were two teams, but even so they couldn’t revive him”, he said.

Lola Sena, brother of Lala | Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

Very shaken, Lola talked to Acorda Cidade about her relationship with her brother. We were very close. “I lost a piece of myself, I lost my peace,” he declared.

Cheerful and relaxed, Lala had catchphrases that were her trademark like “Where’s the doll’s money?” and made the party wherever he went with his irreverent way.

Lala has already interacted on stage at concerts by singer Ivete Sangalo and at Micareta de Feira, in the trio of singer Daniela Mercury. In his latest posts on social media, he shared a video with a message for people to live today and enjoy life.

Burial is scheduled for 3:30 pm at the Jardim Celestial cemetery.

With information from Rachel Pinto and Ed Santos from Acorda Cidade