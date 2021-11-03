‘I stomped on her foot’: in Rome, Bolsonaro talks about communicating with world leaders – Close up

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), who is in Rome, Italy, participating in the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, said on Monday (1) that he “stopped” the foot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The statement came after the executive’s leader was asked about his conversation with the German leader.

Last Sunday night (31), the president attended a dinner with the other 12 representatives of countries. For Bolsonaro, the event was a fluke of fate as he sat next to Merkel, and the leader of South Korea. And then, she calls me to talk and then it’s 30 minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other”, she said.

The Brazilian official said he was unable to talk to the US president, Joe Biden. According to Bolsonaro, the head of the American government remained reserved, but even with the lack of dialogue, the creation and maintenance of a north-south axis, with the United States and Brazil, would be important. “We would be a great partner, after all, our countries complement each other,” he explained.

Even without having a deal with Biden, the president spoke with the US special envoy for climate, John Kerry. The subject of the dialogue was not disclosed, but Bolsonaro said he wants to continue making agreements with the country. “What we need is to deepen some agreements, the question of intelligence as well. There is interest on our part and theirs. After all, they both have problems with Venezuela,” he said.

