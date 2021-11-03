“I was nothing but an object to Jordan,” says Pippen

The biggest partnership in the history of the NBA on the court is, in short, shaken off the four lines. In your new book, Scottie Pippen made a vengeance and harsh criticism of the legendary Michael Jordan for being portrayed as an object in the documentary “The Last Dance”. The former wingman accused the greatest player in history, above all, of using his former teammates as “ladders” to glorify his story.

“Even the second episode, which would be focused on my trajectory in the NBA, ended with his narrative returning to Michael and his determination to win. So I was nothing but an object. He even defined me as ‘best teammate of all time’, so he couldn’t have been more condescending. But knowing the man, I’m not surprised by anything,” fired the Hall of Fame member.

This was just one of the accusations, incidentally, made by Pippen in “Unguarded”, a book that is scheduled for release in the US next week. In the excerpt published in the magazine QA, for example, the former player claims that Jordan would have received $10 million to participate in “The Last Dance”. None of the other players from those legendary Chicago Bulls rosters, on the other hand, received a penny for the production.

“All the episodes had the same story: Michael was on a pedestal, while his teammates played a smaller, supportive role. We didn’t get credit for the victories, but we were to blame for the defeats. And Michael is blamed for this image, as he had editorial control over the final product. He was the protagonist and also the director of this documentary”, accused the six-time NBA champion for the Illinois team.

Pippen was not the only one outraged

The criticism of Jordan for the documentary approach is not limited to Pippen, as he was not the only one to feel an “object” in the narrative of the series. The former wingman claims to have contacted and been contacted by several former colleagues who were outraged by “The Last Dance”. He saw the treatment as a huge ingratitude, after all it represented in “MJ’s” trajectory to the top of the NBA.

“I talked to several teammates who felt as disrespected as I did. How could Michael treat us like this, after all we’ve done for his ‘brand’? He would never have been what he was without me, Toni Kukoc, Horace Grant, John Paxson, Dennis Rodman and so many more. I’m not saying he wouldn’t have been a superstar, but his success with the team is tied to us,” said the former athlete.

But if Pippen already expected such treatment from Jordan, he guarantees that what is behind “The Last Dance” is a bigger goal. Something that, by the way, will only prove to be a confirmation for many people. Chicago’s eternal #33 jersey has no doubt that the documentary’s production, in the end, was just a way to combat the growing debate about LeBron James being the greatest player of all time.

“Michael approved the documentary because he was determined to prove to today’s fans that he was a great figure after all. A bigger figure than LeBron, especially, that many already consider as big or bigger than him. Being a member of the 1990s Bulls was something magical, but in the end Michael only presented his story in ‘The Last Dance,’” summed up Pippen, disgusted and seeking retraction.

