Ibovespa loses breath and falls back after a holiday; Fed decision and deadlock on court orders are on investor’s radar

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa returns from the holiday, returning part of the gains obtained on Monday, when it closed up almost 2%. Yesterday, while the Brazilian stock exchange was closed, ADRs (stocks of companies from outside the US traded in New York) had a significant drop, with emphasis on those of Vale, which fell by more than 4%. The mining company is one of the companies with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa and has been pressured by the drop in the price of iron ore.

Although in recent weeks the Brazilian stock market has taken off from abroad, investors today have great reasons to keep an eye on the United States. In the afternoon, the meeting of the Fomc, the American “Central Bank Cup”, ends, and this month’s meeting should set a schedule for the tapering, the process of withdrawing stimulus to the US economy. In practice, this stimulus comes from the purchase of $120 billion a month in government bonds and interest rates very close to zero.

Investors are also seeking comments on inflation, at its highest level in 30 years, and clues about when the institution intends to raise its interest rate. With higher interest rates, the trend is for investors to seek safer and more profitable options in the United States, leaving emerging markets such as Brazil.

“Our global strategist, Alberto Bernal, projects a reduction in debt bond repurchases of around US$ 15 billion per month from December and expects signs about the dates for the beginning of the interest rate hike”, points out the report. XP.

Earlier here, the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) were released, which raised the basic interest rate (Selic) by 1.5 percentage points at the last meeting. The document shows that the Committee evaluated scenarios with even greater rates of adjustment, but reached the conclusion that with the pace adopted, but considering a different terminal rate, it is possible to bring inflation to the target in 2022.

For Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, the Central Bank was more hawkish (tough on inflation), noting that the BC is more willing to raise at higher rates to hold higher inflation next year and next. He points out that RB should revise its projection for Selic, with a projection not only of an interest rate hike of 1.5 point in December, but another two in 2022, ending the cycle next year at 12.25%, so has been flagged.

Fiscal risks remain on the radar and the day could be decisive for the government’s objective of making adjustments to the Public Spending Ceiling to be met. Parliamentarians hope to be able to vote in the plenary of the Chamber the PEC dos Precatórios, a proposal that limits the payment of judicial debts of the Union and makes room in the Budget to accommodate the Auxílio Brasil, a substitute program for Bolsa Família. As the government wants to readjust the benefit, so that families receive at least R$ 400, the PEC would make it possible to pay for the readjustment of value without creating extraordinary expenses.

At 10:16 am (Brasilia time), the Ibovespa traded in a drop of 0.45% to 105,071 points. Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 traded down 0.26% to 105,725 points.

The dollar opened up slightly and rises 0.20% to R$5.681 on purchase and R$5.682 on sale. The dollar futures for December 2021 retreated 0.01% to R$ 5.712.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 rises 15 basis points, at 12.50%; DI for January 2025 rises nine basis points to 12.69%; and the DI for January 2027 has a positive variation of five basis points, at 12.62%.

In the United States, in addition to the tapering, investors should also pass on the data on job creation in the private sector in October. This number was 571,000, while projections pointed to the creation of 400,000 vacancies, therefore well above expectations. While the Federal Reserve is silent, index futures in New York operate sideways.

Dow Jones futures retreat 0.21%; the S&P 500 futures have a slight decline of 0.14%; and Nasdaq futures advance 0.10%. In Europe, The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, has a slight increase of 0.08%.

Asian stock exchanges also had mixed performances on Wednesday, with investors paying close attention to the conclusions of the Fed meeting. On Wednesday, the private Caixin/Markit Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) survey for China was released scored 53.8 points in October, compared to 53.4 in September.

Released over the weekend China’s official non-manufacturing PMI for October scored 52.4 points, down from 53.2 points in September. Any reading above 50 points indicates expansion; below, retraction.

The release of results for the season remains busy, with emphasis on Itaú (ITUB4), as well as CSN (CSNA3), PetroRio (PRIO3), Ultrapar (UGPA3), among others.

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Banco Pan (BPAN4) reported net income of R$191 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 12% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the bank, the main factors for the performance were strong financial margin, cost of credit under control and growing revenues from services rendered.

The annualized return on average equity was 13.6% in 3Q21, compared to a return of 13.2% in the same period last year (3Q20).

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The Dass group, owner of the Fila and Umbro brands, made a proposal to acquire 60% of Osklen, a footwear and clothing brand that belongs to Alpargatas (ALPA4).

The proposal was disclosed in a material fact from the publicly-held company. And, according to the document, it is composed of a fixed part of BRL 300 million, to be paid in three installments, in addition to a variable part in the amount of up to BRL 100 million, subject to the achievement of certain goals during the 2022 years and 2023.

Payment would be made within four years of receipt of the proposal, with due monetary correction, in proportion to the company’s share.

Root (ROOT4)

Raízen (RAIZ4) concluded the acquisition of 50% of Barcosy Rodados (B&R), for the amount of US$ 121.9 million, of which US$ 31.9 million was paid on this date and US$ 90 million will be paid in 5 installments yearly.

The company signed a contract regulating the right to use the Shell brand for B&R and a Shareholders’ Agreement that regulates the relationship of the parties as shareholders of B&R.

The conclusion of the Transaction marks Raízen’s entry into the Paraguayan Marketing & Services market with 340 retail outlets, complementing the Company’s operating platform in South America.

American (AMER3)

Americanas (AMER3) and Lojas Americanas informed that IF Capital, a subsidiary of Americanas, whose mission is to invest in startups, concluded the acquisition, on Monday (1), of 100% of the shares of Natural da Terra.

According to a statement, Natural da Terra has a network of 77 stores in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. The network’s online sales represent 16% of the total.

Allied (ALLD3)

Allied (ALLD3) concluded the acquisition of the entire share capital of Brused, a platform for buying and selling used electronic devices.

The value of the transaction was not revealed.

Since the second half of 2020, with the launch of the iPhone Pra Semper Program, in partnership with Banco Itaú and Apple, Allied has entered this market through the commitment to purchase the devices that are returned by customers at the end of their cycle in the Program .

Mater Dei Hospital (MATD3)

Hospital Mater Dei (MATD3) concluded the acquisition, through its subsidiary RMDSPD Participações, of a 50.1% stake in the share capital of A3 Data Consultoria.

Hospital CM (VVEO3)

CM Hospitalar (VVEO3) concluded the purchase of the entire FW after the fulfillment of the precedent conditions, such as the agreement of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Located in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, FW is a company dedicated to the field of personal hygiene, specializing in the manufacture of handkerchiefs and moistened towels.

CM Hospitalar (VVEO3) also informed that the acquisition of 100% of Tecno4 and Pointmed was completed, after compliance with precedent conditions.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica’s Board of Directors (VIVT3) approved the sale of part of the shares held by it and issued by its subsidiary “IoTCo Brasil”, representing 0.02% of the capital stock of IoTCo Brasil, to TI&BDT, an indirect subsidiary of Telefónica, for the amount of R$18.99 million.

As a result of the transaction, 50.01% of the share capital of IoTCo Brasil is now held by Telefônica (VIVT3) and 49.99% by TI&BDT.

Omega (OMGE3)

Omega (OMGE3) informed that only dissenting shareholders who are proven holders of common shares issued by the company between September 24, 2021 may exercise the right to withdraw.

The reimbursement amount per share to be paid to the dissenting shareholder exercising his withdrawal rights will be R$19.562 per share.

The period for exercising the right to withdraw will be 30 days from the date of publication of the minutes of the EGM, that is, on November 4, 2021.

The refund payment will be made within 90 days after the end of the period for exercising the right of withdrawal.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

