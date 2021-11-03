Since Monday (1), the measure announced by Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) to freeze at R$ 6.55 the value of a liter of gasoline from the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) has been in effect.

The expectation of the state management is that consumers in Goiás will not pay above this amount when they need to supply, even with new adjustments established by Petrobras.

In addition to gasoline, the decision of the head of the state Executive is that the freezing is valid for diesel oil (BRL 4.98), cooking gas (BRL 8.04 per kilo) and hydrated ethanol (BRL 4.77) .

“Whatever exceeds these values ​​will not have the tax”, guaranteed Caiado.

It is worth remembering that the intervention must be in effect until January 31, 2022.