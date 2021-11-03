“If you fight for Lula or Bolsonaro, read this text first”

Ricardo Kertzman – State of Minas

posted on 11/03/2021 10:40 AM / updated on 11/3/2021 10:48 AM



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

My character, beliefs, and values ​​were shaped through years of family, social, and school learning, especially in early childhood and early childhood, and into my late teens.

As an adult, I had great life lessons from older people — who I imagined were old, but who were my current age — and I was lucky to have two very strong and present examples, who ended up shaping the shape of what I got. I returned.

Wisdom teaches, with reason, since it is wise, that we never stop learning. And it’s true. In my last decade, I can say I’ve been remodeled. In recent years, especially, inspiring biographies from the corporate world (Jobs, Musk, Gates, Eisner, Iger), and modern thinkers and philosophers (Harari, Pondé, Peterson, Prager) have reshaped my worldview.

Of these, the one I like the most is Yuval Noah Harari, Israeli historian and author of world best sellers like Sapiens, homo god and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, for in addition to teaching me and making me think, it is utterly disturbing in its “journeys” that are profoundly coherent and possible – as well as very probable.

NYC



In these nearly six months of widespread, general, and unrestricted wandering around New York—conveniently called “productive idleness” or “sabbatical” by the corporate world—amidst what my daughter dubbed “philosophical walks” and hundreds of hours of music, interspersed because of drinking, food and dating, I dedicated myself to studying, or better yet, to delve into some specific themes from Harari’s books.

In time: Yuval is ugly, bald, Jewish and gay, in other words, a dish made for homophobics, racists and prejudiced people on duty. While the “imperfect” sow the Earth with lessons and wisdom, the “perfect” sow it with hate, violence and rancor. And they are often rewarded with instant power, fame, and fortune, even if they are usually fleeting. Take a look at the recent case of volleyball player Maurício Souza, transformed into a sub-celebrity and idol of the Brazilian extreme right by his homophobic statements.

Going back to the point, I dedicated myself mainly to the book 21 lessons for the 21st century, which I had read at the beginning of the pandemic, last year, and I returned to it analytically in NY. Yes, speaking in that way, I even sound like an intellectual or literary critic, which obviously and definitely not am and never will be able to be. What I mean is that, within myriad and gigantic limitations, I have been trying to understand and analyze more deeply what Harari predicts.

Politicians

I recommend you read the book. Especially if they read it with their eyes on the current political environment. Today, talking to a friend who has lived in the US for over 20 years, we have come to the conclusion that politicians — any politicians — are humans endowed with super hypnotic powers. Then I remembered a passage from the book, which I transcribe below: “Politicians are a bit like musicians. And the instrument they play is the human emotional and biochemical system. They make a speech, and they spread a wave of fear in the country. They write a message on Twitter, and there’s an explosion of hatred.”

How to deny it, isn’t it? Millions, perhaps billions of people around the world allow themselves to be guided by the dictates and truths of their political leaders. This huge human mass, for some time now, has found its modern Agora on social networks, and herded like cattle follows in unison with the myth of the occasion, in their respective herds, trampling, eating, ruminating and defecating wherever they go, destroying the environment — and the environment — around you.

Personally, I’m part of the silent minority who don’t worship politicians; who distrusts everyone; who watches and who charges; who believes that the real press is made through criticism, not petting; who does not accept smut, paid or not; and who opines – in my case, through columns – honestly, truthfully and… without fear!

Like it or not most readers; like it or not most politicians; like it or not most of my friends; like it or not editors and owners of the vehicles in which I write. Because at the end of the day, my dears, before I go to bed, when I brush my teeth, I look in the mirror and I need to like what I see. Even if he is, like the brilliant Harari, a bald, Jewish and ugly one – but stupid, lol. That simple. Ah, athletic too.