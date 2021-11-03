iFood hacked? Restaurant names changed by political attacks

iFood, the leading food delivery company in Latin America, exhibited the names of changed restaurants late this Tuesday (2nd). It is still not possible to say whether there was an invasion of the company’s systems or whether an internal work was carried out.

Dozens of reports on social media show that restaurants in the app were displayed with words and phrases like “Lula Ladrão” and “Bolsonaro 2022”. Extrapolating even a certain “hackactivism”, mockery with Marielle Franco, Rio de Janeiro councilor murdered in 2018, and false allegations such as “Vacinas Kill” also appeared in the app for thousands of users.

The problem in iFood was probably an internal attack

In talking to an anonymous source knowledgeable about iFood’s internal operability, the possibility that the issue is an internal attack is high. In addition, the delivery company supposedly does not store customer credit card data, so it would not be necessary to remove the information in the app.

About the password, it is also not necessary to change it so far. However, it takes into account that you don’t have your iFood account replicated in other services.

O TechWorld contacted the iFood press office for more details. So far, this is the position sent to UOL:

“Last night, November 2, iFood identified that some establishments registered on the platform had their names changed. Approximately 6% of establishments were affected. The company took immediate measures to remedy the problem and protect the data of restaurants, consumers and deliverymen. In preliminary investigations, the company informs that there is no evidence of leakage of the personal data base registered on the platform, nor of credit card data.”

