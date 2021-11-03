iFood restaurant names are exchanged for pro-Bolsonaro and anti Lula, Marielle and Covid vaccination messages

GONÇALVES (MG) — Whoever needed to use the iFood delivery app on this Tuesday (2)’s All Souls’ holiday got scared. Names of restaurants from different regions of the country registered on the platform were changed.

In place of the establishments, political messages in favor of President Bolsonaro (no party) emerged, such as “Bolsonaro 2022”. And in disfavor of ex-president Lula, as “Communist Petista”.

Offenses against political activists also appeared like this: “Marielle Franco Peneira”, a reference to the PSOL councilor murdered in 2018 in Rio de Janeiro. There were also demonstrations against the population’s vaccination campaign for Covid-19 with slogans that said: “Vacina Mata”.

The flaw came to be classified this Tuesday night by users as a hacker attack, a fact denied by the tool hours later. Through a note, iFood confirmed the problem that, according to the company, reached 6% of registered establishments with the change of names.

According to iFood, the incident was caused through the account of an employee of a company providing customer service. The names of the employee and the company were not disclosed.

This employee was allowed to adjust registration information of the restaurants on the platform and, according to iFood, made the changes “inappropriately”. “The service provider’s access was immediately interrupted, and the names of the restaurants are already being re-established,” said the delivery platform.

iFood highlighted that after learning about the incident, it put in place all measures “to remedy the problem and protect the data of restaurants, consumers and delivery people”. “It is important to highlight that the customers’ payment methods are secure”, he emphasized.

According to iFood, users’ payment information is not stored in the company’s databases, being recorded only on the users’ own devices, “with no credit card data being compromised”.

“There is also no evidence of a leak in the personal database of customers or deliverymen registered on the platform,” said iFood.

Despite the company’s denial, many users complained on social networks of transactions made or attempts to use credit cards that were registered as a form of payment on the iFood platform.

