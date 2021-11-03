iFood speaks out about intrusion into the app with changing the names of restaurants. See what the company reported

After iFood users reported, late on Tuesday (2), that restaurants had names changed to pejorative terms, denial messages and political attacks, the company manifested itself through a note. According to the food delivery application, around 6% of registered establishments were affected.

The note did not specify the source of the problem nor did it deny an alleged hacker attack. The company also said that, in preliminary investigations, “there is no evidence of leakage of the personal database registered on the platform, nor of credit card data”.

This evening, November 2, iFood identified that some establishments registered on the platform had their names changed. Approximately 6% of establishments were affected. The company took immediate steps to remedy the problem and protect restaurant, consumer and delivery data. In preliminary investigations, the company informs that there is no evidence of leakage of the personal data base registered on the platform, nor of credit card data.

An anonymous source with knowledge of iFood’s internal operability told the TecMundo website that the possibility of the problem being an internal attack is high.

Dude, it seems they hacked iFood… There are a lot of restaurants with names like “LULA LADRÃO”, “VACINA MATA”, etc. Holiday enjoyment from someone on the iFood security team just ended ???? pic.twitter.com/PYDoG6hSiw — Pedro Fracassi (@plfracassi_) November 3, 2021

what happened to iFood that the restaurants here are like this? pic.twitter.com/wXdnaai5cI — Lucas freitas (@luquinha) November 3, 2021