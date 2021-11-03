Igor Fernandez and husband report homophobic attacks: ‘What crime do we commit?’





Actor Igor Fernandez, from ‘Bom Sucesso’ and ‘Under Pressure’, signed a common-law marriage last Monday (1) with psychologist Gabriel Soares. And since then, they’ve received a series of homophobic attacks on social media.

On Tuesday, the couple posted some of the actions and vented: “People are foaming. Can you see why this is important? People die for it every day. With a knife in hand, some of these people would kill me. What crime I am did I really do it?”, asked Igor for the stories. “The crime was to love each other,” Gabriel captioned when replying to her husband’s outburst.

In his personal profile, Gabriel also showed indignation. “Guys, homophobia is a crime! Unacceptable these types of comments. This was just one of many. Very sad”, he wrote exposing a comment that said “lack of a spanking in these bastards”.

The psychologist also stated that the couple will take legal action after the attacks. “I ask you to continue sending me all the prints with the homophobic attacks, because the lawyer Daniel Vargas and the deputy Carlos Minc took everything to the committee to combat intolerance at Alerj and are helping us. The Aiva Advogados office is also with us”, he published .

The information is from Quem Magazine.

Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks