‘I’m not embarrassed,’ says Rainer Cadete of spicy scenes

In an interview with Vogue Brasil, Rainer Cadet commented on the spicy scenes of “Secret Truths 2”, available on Globoplay. According to Visky’s interpreter in the plot of Walcyr Executioner, the principal Blackberry Mautner gave freedom to the entire cast to create in the hours of the hottest sequences.

“Amora Mautner brought this freedom for us to give our opinion and make the scene as far as we feel at ease. We can establish where the limit is. And that makes it all more interesting. We co-direct with the directors. I’m not ashamed. I have no shame, I think sex is part of life, it tells a story too”, he said.

Rainer made it clear that he doesn’t feel ashamed to perform the scenes.

“I think it’s cool to be part of a product that tells the story through sex, because it’s natural. We all come out of a sexual act, so there’s no point in having this taboo. Finally, a product has arrived in Brazil that talks about it elegantly and with all the necessary care. We do exams daily, use masks, sanitize, put on sex covers, everything as carefully as possible”, he said.

UNPRECEDENTED SCENES IN LAILA

Starting on Wednesday, November 3rd, Globoplay will make available the second batch of episodes of “Secret Truths 2”, from Walcyr Executioner. The platform anticipated subscribers a scene in which Laila (Erika Januza) is parading by Blance Models, however, begins to hallucinate, falls on the catwalk and starts to feel sick in front of the public. Ariel (Sergio Guize) despairs at seeing his wife that way.

Laila had been taking slimming pills and was increasing the dose more and more. Encouraged by Blanche, she thinks she has to lose weight to achieve her dream of being a model. But she doesn’t know that it’s all the agent’s plan to win over her husband.

“Secret Truths 2” will feature a total of 50 episodes by the end of the year. The next ten episodes are expected to be available on November 17th.

Days ago, on social networks, Erika Januza even posted images of the production and praised: “The joy of being part of this work does not fit with me.”

