Images appear of the 1st Airbus A380 to be dismantled in Emirates history





Emirates officially announced this last Monday, November 1st, as we have seen here at AEROIN, that it has signed a contract for the dismantling of the first Airbus A380 aircraft to be retired in its fleet.

Despite the still recent announcement, however, the disassembly process is already at full speed, according to images that started circulating on social networks this week.

The plane, which is now beginning to be seen in pieces, without many parts and components and with the entire tail assembly completely cut from the fuselage, is the one registered under the registration number A6-EDA, an example of about 13 years and 3 months since delivery to Emirates.





By the way, this plane was the first two-story giant to be received by the company from the United Arab Emirates, starting the sequence of more than 120 units of the model still being completed until today by Airbus for Emirates.

According to the airline, this A380 was received on July 28, 2008 and made its first commercial flight a few days later, on August 1, departing from Dubai to JFK airport in New York, United States.

Although it has now started to be dismantled, its last flight on the Emirates network took place between Singapore and Dubai on March 8 of last year, so the giant has never returned to transporting passengers since it was stocked due to the onset of the travel crisis. due to the pandemic.

Over these 13 years of service to destinations around the world, the A6-EDA has completed 6,319 flights and passed through no fewer than 62 airports.

Now, its parts being dismantled by Falcon Aircraft Recycling, such as engines, landing gear and flight control components, will become replacement stock inventory for the other Airbus A380s that remain in operation at Emirates, while other parts will become ​​exclusive collectible items, as well as a portion of the proceeds from the sale of repurposed items will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, which operates in social programs around the world.

“It’s an elegant and well-suited retirement solution for this iconic aircraft and our flagship,” commented Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

According to Falcon, in the “deconstruction” of the A380, approximately 190 tons of various metals, plastics, carbon fiber composites and other materials will be removed from the aircraft and sent for recycling or reuse.

With information from Emirates



