Images leak of upcoming ROG products, new folding cell phone and more

Last weekend, the popular profile @evleaks on Twitter posted a series of images with unreleased products from various brands. Among the devices shown are notebooks and headphones, plus an iPhone case and even a new folding smartphone.

The first product leaked by Evan Blass (the person behind the profile) was the new generation of the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus notebook aimed at visual artists and other users with similar goals. It is expected to have a 17-inch main screen, with dimensions larger than the current 13.3-inch model.

In addition, the new device will have a secondary color display next to the keyboard, with support for illustrations and notes via a stylus pen — the current ThinkBook Plus has a black and white auxiliary screen on the outside. The specifications for the new notebook have not yet been released, but it is likely to offer high processing power and an ultra-wide screen, as well as a large trackpad.

JBL Live Free 2 should have active noise cancellation (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)

The next-generation look of the JBL Live Free NC+ was also revealed, with discreet design changes to the headphones and carrying case. As with the current model, it should offer active noise cancellation, transparency mode, mobile app support with equalization adjustments and other settings, plus up to 21 hours of battery life counting the charge of the carrying case.

ROG TWS will come with a cord that can be plugged into the bottom of the headphones (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)

Another headset that was shown by Evan Blass is ASUS’ ROG TWS. The product has a flashy look and more aggressive angles, as well as a detachable component that can be connected to the bottom of the headphones — the purpose of this piece has not yet been revealed, but it is possible that it will be used for a wired audio connection, which assists in synchronizing audio and video for games.

According to the photo posted by the leaker, the case should have a finish with straighter corners, and lights for battery status indication and Bluetooth connection.

Notebook with two screens should have specifications compatible with games and other heavy programs (Image:Twitter:@evleaks)

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is another Asus product that was unveiled by Evan Blass. The dual-screen notebook is expected to be a slightly larger version of the 15-inch device already made available by the brand.

If you bring some features of the already known product, it may have a main screen with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of up to 300 Hz, in addition to an Intel Core processor and powerful graphics card, for use in games or other heavier programs. The notebook will still have a secondary screen above the dual-function keyboard and trackpad, as it can be used as a numeric keypad.

ROG Flow Z13 should support eGPU (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)

A more portable gaming notebook option should be the ROG Flow Z13, which should be the successor to the well-known X13. Therefore, the new device may have support for an external graphics card (eGPU), which will allow a considerable increase in graphics performance in a practical and punctual way, through a USB port.

The model would be Asus’ answer to Microsoft’s Surface line, and it can be used as a tablet or notebook, depending on user demand.

The Royole F3’s folding screen should be on the outside, as indicated by the camera recess on the opposite side of the phone (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)

The Royole F3 is expected to be a folding smartphone with a pop-up camera for selfies. Despite not being among the companies that sell the most cell phones, the royole is known for being the first brand to announce that it would make a collapsible smartphone, and so far has launched two cell phones with the technology.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other similar devices, the Royole F3 will come with an upright hinge, like a book. However, unlike Samsung’s product, it should have its fold outwards, with an indentation being seen for the main camera module so that it is completely level when closed.

It’s also possible to see a pop-up camera for selfies, something unusual in folding models but that will do for video calls, without the screen needing any kind of cropping.

Capinha must have a Bluetooth connection and magnets for fixation (Image: Twitter/@evleaks)

Leaker also showcased the look of a new protective cover option for iPhones, with a built-in shutter button to optimize the camera experience, as well as zoom controls. The product will be wirelessly controlled via Bluetooth, and will be compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Prices and availability

The @evleaks profile did not reveal much information about devices other than images. As a result, none of the products have an official release date specified, but it’s likely that at least the Asus items will be featured in the next edition of CES, set to take place between January 5th and 8th, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Source: Twitter/@evleaks (1,two,3,4,5,6)