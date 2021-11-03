Império, abstract (11/03): Lorraine overhears a revealing conversation between Silviano and Zé Pedro: ‘Fabrício Melgaço’

In this Wednesday, 3rd chapter, of the telenovela ‘Império’, in the final stretch, Lorraine (Dani Barros) will be amazed by the conversation she will hear when she arrives at Silviano’s (Othon Bastos) house, who will be in a frenzy The big ones with Zé Pedro (Caio Blat), after trying to shoot the Comendador (Alexandre Nero) during the wedding of Cris (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso).

As she approaches the door of Silviano’s apartment, Lorraine will hear the former butler speaking to Pedro: “I’m not your servant, much less your doormat. And if I decided that during the wedding it would be a good time to put an end to your wreckage. dad”.

“You should have consulted me before… I only agreed to go into this with you and Maurílio because it was decided that I would be in charge of everything”, José Pedro is going to fire. “But you will agree, my dear José Pedro”, will say Silviano, who will be interrupted. “I already told you to call me Fabrício Melgaço”, will order the ex-financial director of Império.

During the discussion, Zé Pedro accuses Silviano of revealing to everyone the boy’s plan to take everything that belongs to his father. Marta’s ex-husband will retort: ​​”I pretended to be a butler for years to your mother, I warned you of your father’s plan to put your sister Clara in the power of the empire! Remember, when she went to the mountain and you stayed in the room as if it were nothing”.