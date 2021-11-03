In A Fazenda 13, Gui Araujo releases poison and takes even Tiago out of his mind: ‘Ironicozinho’ · TV News

Gui Araujo managed to get even Tiago Piquilo out of his mind with his provocations in A Fazenda 13. After the formation of the farm, the former MTV spoke about the power of the yellow flame that the singer gained in a mocking tone. The artist was irritated to the point of having his first discussion on the program. “Ironicozinho,” he snapped.

“He saved his little friends in the remaining one”, provoked Guilherme, when criticizing the power that made Tiago save three people in the dynamic. In the end, it was Marina Ferrari who was left, as Anitta’s ex-boyfriend chose to save Dynho Alves.

“It has nothing to do with you, the parade,” countered the countryman, annoyed with the provocation. “Can’t I talk about power now?” asked the digital influencer. “The way you talk, little ironic, I don’t like it and that’s it. That’s all,” explained Piquilo.

“Next time, you take your vote off Mileide [Mihaile] and put it on me,” challenged the former MTV. “Am I talking about some voting shit?” I also had to change my vote to save my little friend,” mocked Guilherme.

“But that’s your problem. I just don’t like your ironic way,” replied the singer. “Oh, sorry then, bro,” asked the influencer, still in a mocking tone. “Now you have to talk to each one in a way,” he grumbled. Later, James claimed that Bill became a voting option.

Check out:

Gui Araújo managed to get even Pindola out of his mind. The ridicule was ironic with him. #RoçaAFazenda pic.twitter.com/xwm3DKLncr — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 3, 2021

