In an amazing game with seven goals, Brusque beats Náutico and the crowd celebrates at Augusto Bauer

In a completely maddening game, Brusque beat Náutico by 4-3 on the night of Tuesday, 2nd, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, for the 33rd round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Tony, Luizão, Maurício Garcez and Jhon Cley scored for Bruscão, while Rafael Ribeiro, Caio Dantas and Jean Carlos scored for Timbu.

The quadricolor follows out of the Z-4, with 38 points, while the Náutico practically says goodbye to the chances of access.

It is the third consecutive game with Brusque conceding three goals. Since March 28, the team has not scored four times in the same game: it was a 4-0 against Juventus, for the sixth round of Catarinense.

Before the start of the match, a commendable initiative on the part of Brusque: the quadricolor players entered the field with a banner encouraging fans to take the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19.

With a total audience of 998 people, the match had the record in the category since the fans returned to Augusto Bauer, on September 24th.

bad start

The score was opened after five minutes. After a free kick with the ball raised in the area, the ball fell to Caio Dantas. The shirt 99 took advantage of the messy defense and kicked hard, high, to make 1-0 for Timbu.

Despite the goal, Brusque did not go down, and started looking for a draw immediately with good chances. At 10, Jhon Cley hit hard, placed, low, and Anderson made a beautiful save. On the rebound, already out of angle, Tony sent him out.

Draw

However, Edu’s replacement tried to score the goal on the other opportunity he had. At 13, he received a beautiful pass from Rodolfo Potiguar. Pressed by the marking, he advanced face to face with Anderson and sent it under the goalkeeper’s legs.

The domain of the match became brusque. The quadricolor managed to stay on top, in the attack field, and was closer to the second goal than Nautico, who had difficulties in midfield.

Cold water

Despite the good moment of Brusque, Náutico was the one who reached the second goal, again in a set-piece leftover. After a corner kick, Caio Dantas got the submission, Ruan Carneiro defended at close range and the ball stayed alive in the small area. Defender Rafael Ribeiro was faster than marking and sent him to the back of the net.

Quick answer

The fans, although suspicious for once again having the team with the defense leaked so many times, did not stop supporting. And Brusque got another draw. Waiter Airton took a free-kick by masterfully rising at the second post. Luizão stretched so much that he reached and sent for the goal with his right foot, surprising Anderson. The defender was injured in the bid and was immediately replaced by Ianson. He was cheered by the crowd.

Craziness

With the unstoppable support of the fans, revived after another draw, Brusque continued on top. Garcez almost turned at 33, heading well after a cross from the right, but the ball went wide. Shortly thereafter, enormous pressure began on Nautical.

At 36, Airton took a low foul with a bomb. Anderson defended with a rebound, Jhon Cley submitted, there was a deflection and a corner. The referee awaited the review of the VAR, who saw no penalty in the deviation made by the defense of Nautico.

Airton and Zé Mateus circled the area with two dangerous corners. In the third, Zé Mateus charged with category at the first post, Ianson deflected and Garcez submitted from the small area. Gigantinho went to absolute madness.

And the fourth goal almost came. At 41, Garcez made an excellent header and Anderson made a save, but he was offside. At 45, Jhon Cley received a nice ball in the middle, had freedom and sent a low bomb, which passed close to Anderson’s right post.

No rest

If the fans expected some peace for the second half, it only took nine minutes for the apprehension to return for good. In a throw-in for the area, Ianson headed it very badly. The ball barely left the area, Jean Carlos took the free-kick and shot, with Ruan Carneiro barely able to do it: 3 to 3.

The match was completely open. O Náutico managed to get close to a turnaround, highlighting a free kick by Júnior Tavares, who passed very close to the crossbar. On the counterattack, Jhon Cley risked from outside, but Anderson was careful to fit. Brusque lacked the right pass to create a decisive chance, or more coolness in defining the play.

Jhon Cley shines

Gigantinho exploded in the 26th minute of the second half, hoping to have a little more peace of mind. Garcez started from the left end, crossed low and found Jhon Cley, who completed it to the back of the net.

But the fans got scared again. At 32, Trindade reached the end line and crossed. Ruan Carneiro only touched the ball, and Caio Dantas still managed to head the ball, with the goal wide open, but the ball went out.

The match continued to be tense and totally undefined, with the fans feeling every move. However, over time, the Nautical lost breath and organization in the attack. The two teams still exchanged blows and counterattacks, but the scoreboard remained intact until the final minute. In the last moments, the crowd went wild at Augusto Bauer. Ianson made a nice tackle on Jean Carlos and Ruan Carneiro held the last shot. Absolute party in Brusque.

next game

Brusque faces Confiança at 19:00 this Saturday, 6, at Batistão, in Aracaju. The match is valid for the 34th round of Serie B.

Brusque x Nautical

Brazilian Championship – Series B

32nd round

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Augusto Bauer Stadium



Brusque: Ruan Carneiro; Toty, Luizão, Éverton Alemão, Airton; Zé Mateus, Rodolfo Potiguar, Fillipe Soutto; Jhon Cley, Maurício Garcez; Tony.

Technician: Waguinho Dias

Nautical: THEnderson; Thássio, Camutanga, Rafael Ribeiro, Júnior Tavares; Rhaldney, Matheus Jesus; Jailson, Jean Carlos, Vinicius; Caio Dantas.

Technician: Hélio dos Anjos

Arbitration trio (MG): Felipe Fernandes de Lima, assisted by Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (FIFA).

Video referee: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (FIFA)

