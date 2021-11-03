In defeat for Doria, PSDB excludes 92 mayors and vice presidents of SP from the electoral college from the caucuses – Politics

The Party Commission of the Preliminaries of the PSDB decided that 92 mayors and vice mayors of São Paulo are not eligible to participate in the process of choosing the party’s presidential candidate for the 2022 elections. allied to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (LOL). Leite’s main opponent in the dispute scheduled for the 21st is the governor of São Paulo, João Doria.

In a unanimous decision, the collegiate, which met on Monday, 1st, defined that all 92 nominated names were entered into the party system with membership dates retroactive to the deadline, May 31 of this year, and, therefore, ” devoid of credibility”. “Of these, 44 members sent clarifications to the National Directory, presenting declarations and membership forms that are not suitable for the purposes of regular proof of membership until 05/31/2021, as it is known as unilateral evidence”, said the commission, through of note.

Also according to the commission, which is chaired by senator José Aníbal, the remaining 48 members, even formally summoned to prove their affiliation, did not do so. According to the note signed by Aníbal, this demonstrates “disinterest” in proving the dates of their affiliations. “The commission understood that all 92 names are not eligible to participate in the Electoral College of Prévias and should be automatically excluded from the list of voters, both to vote in the TRE-DF ballot boxes, as in the application,” the statement said.

The mayor or deputy mayor who feels harmed, says the commission, can contest the decision and ask the president of the National Executive of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo, the inclusion of the name in the list of voters of the caucuses.

“I praise the provisional committee of the preliminary rulings that acted to keep the electoral game within the agreed rules. And I hope that, from now on, the democratic dispute for the toucan vote will also keep the PSDB united and strong,” stated Eduardo Leite after the decision.

“The discussion in question has nothing to do with fraud or irregularity, but with the permission to participate in the party’s electoral process with affiliates from all over Brazil who made up the TSE list after May 31,” he said in an official note. released on Tuesday, the state president of the PSDB, Marco Vinholi, which highlights the possibility of appeal opened by the commission.

Linked to the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, the toucan directors of Minas, Rio Grande do Sul, Ceará and Bahia presented on October 21 a representation to the National Executive Committee of the PSDB by suspected fraud in the registration of voters in São Paulo. At the time, the state board of the PSDB in São Paulo rebutted the accusations saying “it repudiates irresponsible conclusions that escape the electoral dispute.” Last week, Doria denied irregularities and defended the maintenance of supporters as voters in the choice of the party’s candidate.

The former mayor of Manaus Arthur Virgil he also signed up for the previews, but he runs out of it.