In four games, Rogério Ceni uses 23 players for São Paulo and trusts a “made in Cotia” midfield | São Paulo

Since arriving in São Paulo, coach Rogério Ceni has already fielded 23 different players and formed the starting lineup with a midfielder created in Cotia.

So far, seven players have started against Ceará, Corinthians, Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional: goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, left-back Reinaldo, defensive midfielder Liziero, midfielders Igor Gomes and Gabriel Sara, striker Luciano and, the main surprise, right-back Orejuela, virtually ignored by Hernán Crespo until his departure.

This list would probably be longer were it not for some embezzlement. Arboleda did not face Ceará because he was called up by Ecuador, Miranda was suspended against Corinthians, and injuries prevented the line-ups of Rigoni (against Ceará, Corinthians and Bragantino) and Calleri (against Bragantino and Internacional).

There is also the case of Luan, who got injured before Ceni’s debut and still hasn’t had a chance – there is no forecast for a return of the wheel.

During this period, Ceni listed 27 players, and only four have not yet entered the field: goalkeepers Lucas Perri and Thiago Couto, midfielder Shaylon and striker Rojas.

Of the players who were Ceni’s starters in the coach’s debut, a 1-1 draw with Ceará at Morumbi, Benítez was the only one who lost that condition in the following games. He also started against Corinthians, but went to the bench in the following duels.

Thus, the Argentine repeats the inconstancy that also marked the time he was commanded by Hernán Crespo – and that generated complaints and threats from the midfielder’s representative moments before the coach’s fall.

The players used by Ceni in São Paulo Ceará Corinthians Bragantino Inter arboleda Ç T T T bliss T T R R Bruno Alves N N N R caller T T L L Diego N R N N eder R N R R Gabriel Neves N R N N Gabriel Sara T T T T Igor Gomes T T T T Igor Vinicius L N R R Leo T T N T Liziero T T T T Lucian T T T T Marks R R R R Miranda T s T T Nestor R R T N Orejuela T T T T pablo N R T N Reinaldo T T T T rigoni L L L T Victor Bueno R N R N volpi T T T T welington R N N N

The young striker Marquinhos was the only reserve who entered all Ceni’s games at São Paulo, but did not score goals, as well as Eder, who was only used against Corinthians.

Of the players who recently arrived, Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel played for 45 minutes against Corinthians. He was mentioned by Ceni in a press conference after the victory over Internacional, and the coach indicated that he intends to give the athlete opportunities.

Upon arrival, Ceni’s main change was the tactical scheme. He left the system with three defenders, Crespo’s mark, for a line of four. Against Internacional, however, he climbed the line with Arboleda, Miranda and Léo, giving up a midfield player – Rodrigo Nestor, who had taken the spot against Bragantino, got injured, and Benítez remained on the bench.

2 of 3 Orejuela started in Rogério Ceni’s four games at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC Orejuela started all four of Rogério Ceni’s games at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/São Paulo FC

Also, there is the bet on Orejuela. The full-back, hired earlier this year, was sidelined by Crespo during the season – the coach used Daniel Alves and Igor Vinícius on the wing, and, at times, preferred to improvise striker Galeano and midfielder Igor Gomes in the position.

Ceni will not have absences due to suspension in the next round of the Brazilian Championship, the 30th, when São Paulo will face Bahia, at Fonte Nova, on Sunday.

The expectation is for the return of Calleri and Nestor. The striker has a swelling in his thigh and is in the final stages of recovery, as is the midfielder, who suffered a sprained ankle. Luan’s return is unlikely.