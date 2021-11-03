In new outbreak of Covid-19, Chinese government advises population to stock up on food

After the announcement, Chinese rushed to buy rice, oil and salt; The country registered 98 coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest since September

EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE China issued a warning that the population stock food and other basic necessities



In the midst of a new outbreak of Covid-19, the government of China issued an alert for the population to stock up on food and other items of basic need. A notice posted on the Ministry of Commerce website suggested that families store a certain amount of products. After the announcement, the Chinese rushed to stock up on rice, oil and salt. The country has adopted a zero tolerance strategy with the proximity of the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to take place in 2022. Sanitary measures include border closures, punctual lockdowns and quarantine. China registered 92 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, 1st, the highest level since September. With that, the government has restricted some domestic travel, increased the number of tests and indicates that people postpone parties and weddings. Because of a confirmed case of the disease, Disney Shanghai was temporarily closed and more than 38,000 people were tested. In all, from the beginning of pandemic, about 98,000 cases of infections by coronavirus and just over 4,600 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in the country.

*With information from the reporter Victor Moraes