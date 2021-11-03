Income tax and dividend reform will be spun off

× Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency

Stuck in the Senate, the reform of income tax and dividends can be spun off, according to the rapporteur’s strategy, Senator Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA), which rules out approval of the proposal this month.

The solution evaluated by Colonel (photo) to unlock the process, according to Folha, is to divide the text into two proposals: one with just the adjustment in the IR table and the other with the part relating to the collection of corporate taxes and taxation of profit and dividends.

“I’m going to present a bill, together with several senators, to dismember the income tax table from the original bill to run more quickly, since the other items are controversial items and need more discussion”, reports.

According to the current version, the income tax exemption range would go from R$1,903.98 to R$2,500 monthly. Profits and dividends would be taxed at 15% as Income Tax at source.

The expectation is that only the changes in the IR will be approved this year, so that they can take effect from 2022. The problem is that, in this case, the government will not have one of the sources it had been waiting for to pay for Auxílio Brasil.

“We are going to make the necessary modifications to the original project. Once you have these modifications ready, let’s sit down, House and Senate, to see if there is already a pre-agreement before the vote. What I want to do in my report is simply a collection of what I heard and received as a suggestion from the contributors”, says the rapporteur.