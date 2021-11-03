Indigenous artist Jaider Esbell dies – Culture

One of the main artists of contemporary indigenous art in Brazil, along with his partner Daiara Tukano, Macuxi painter Jaider Esbell died today, aged 41. The cause was not revealed by the gallery representing the artist, Millan, nor by the painter’s family, but the body will be taken to Boa Vista after the autopsy – it is likely that it was a suicide, but this information has not been confirmed. According to the dealer Socorro de Andrade Lima, from Millan, Esbell, who is represented at the Bienal de São Paulo, was equally recognized abroad, to the point that the Center Pompidou acquired two of his works last week.

The gallery owner highlighted Esbell’s ability to articulate not only as an artist, but also as an aggregator of creators from various ethnic groups, some Bienal participants like him. There are five Brazilian names and four of people from other countries participating in the event. Defending the indigenous cause as well as the insertion of indigenous artists in the circuit, Esbell played an essential role in the protagonism of these artists in the market.

Esbell’s works (paintings, sculptures) can be seen in the exhibition Moquém_Surarî: Contemporary Indigenous Art, at the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM), as part of the Bienal de São Paulo.

In February of this year, he presented, in his solo show at Galeria Millan, paintings in which the central figure was the genipap, a plant with an essential role in the makuxi cosmogony, an ethnic group of which he is a part. The artist was born in 1977, in Normandy, in the state of Roraima, in the Raposa Serra do Sol indigenous land, and moved to Boa Vista when he was 18 years old. Militant for the indigenous cause since then, he saw art as a political instrument in defense of the country’s first inhabitants.

According to the dealer Socorro de Andrade Lima, Galeria Millan was in negotiations with the artist for the launch of a book about his work, possibly with a preface by Ailton Krenak, but the edition will now have to be negotiated with his family.