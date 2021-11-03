Indigenous plastic artist Jaider Esbell is found dead in São Paulo

The artist Jaider Esbell, 41, was found dead this Tuesday, in São Paulo. Indigenous of the Makuxi ethnic group, he was born in Roraima and one of the stars of the Bienal de São Paulo. The reason for the death has not yet been confirmed.

Forest wisdom:new editions of Flip and Flup highlight indigenous thinking

Esbell had her works exhibited since September in the exhibition “Moquém_Surarî: contemporary indigenous art”, at the Museum of Modern Art of São Paulo (MAM São Paulo). The exhibition is part of the Bienal de São Paulo, an event in which Esbell was seen as a highlight of the 34th edition.

“It’s very difficult to process the news, because if there’s anyone I associate with life and the ability to generate life, it’s Jaider Esbell,” lamented Paulo Miyada, assistant curator of the Bienal. — He was one of the great highlights of this country at a time when we lack so much intelligence. He had the ability to see beyond differences and the gift of promoting encounters between worlds and knowledge, and he lent to everyone who looked at his path and his works, which were just beginning.

Visibly touched, Miyada said that it is still too early to think about tributes from the Bienal. At the end of August, the week before the opening of the event, Esbell performed in front of the entrance to the Bienal Pavilion, with a poster reading: “A Bienal dos Indios — AIC”. The acronym comes from Contemporary Indigenous Art, a movement started in 2013 by Esbell with other indigenous artists.

— My fight here is the same as what is happening in Brasília, so as not to let Marco Temporal pass. This pavilion is a parliament, I am acting here as an indigenous lawyer, as an indigenous parliamentarian. – Esbell said to Globo, at the time. — When they invited me, I said that I didn’t want to be here alone, I would only enter if it was with the embodiment of my policy of being indigenous, for white society to hear the reality that it minimizes and erases. This fight is not just for the indigenous people, it is to preserve the lives of everyone, our grandchildren.

A professional colleague and a deep admirer of Esbell’s work, plastic artist Ernesto Neto also said he was “very shaken with the meaning of things”:

“Jaider was a brilliant guy, a wonderful artist, but above all a great person, generous. We lost great strength, someone who was breaking through, revealing the invisible. Really hard to believe this is happening, it’s very sad.

Indicated to PIPA

The artist was one of the greatest exponents of contemporary indigenous art. His work brings together paintings and sculptures. Esbell was also an indigenous writer and cultural producer.

Esbell lived until he was 18 years old in Normandy, where today is the Indigenous Land Raposa – Serra do Sol. In 2013, he had his first exhibition abroad, in the United States, where he was also invited to teach. In 2016, he was nominated for the PIPA Award, the highest award in Brazilian contemporary art.

Mourning Note!

The relative and great artist Jaider Esbell enchanted, and this is very difficult for us, the pain that remains, the loss of our young and great activist, I am very sorry and I wish your people and family strength, we are with you, praying for him. pic.twitter.com/LFkQ4urFSG — Alice Pataxó #MarcoTemporalNao (@alice_pataxo) November 2, 2021

Esbell’s death was lamented on social media. Activist Alice Pataxó said that the loss of “our young and great artist” is difficult and painful. “I am very sorry and wish his people and family strength, we are with you, praying for him,” he added.

Jaider was a MULTI artist, a very important voice of the contemporary Brazilian indigenous movement. It leaves a GIANT legacy. Listen to the podcast from Galeria Jaider Esbell. https://t.co/9EZKm3LV8E — Ane Xukuru (@clari_ci) November 2, 2021

Educator Ane Xukuru recalled that Esbell was a multi-artist and classified him as a “very important voice of the contemporary indigenous movement in Brazil”.

Devastated by the news of Jaider Esbell’s passing. A brilliant artist, at the height of his power, who enchanted Belo Horizonte during CURA 2020 and so many other cities in the world, bringing indigenous art and cosmovision to the center. An immense loss. pic.twitter.com/RKeimz35aE — Cida Falabella (@FalabellaCida) November 2, 2021

Theater director Cida Falabella said she was “devastated” by the news of Esbell’s death. “A brilliant artist, at the height of his power, who enchanted Belo Horizonte during CURA 2020 and so many other cities in the world, bringing indigenous art and cosmovision to the center. An immense loss,” he said.