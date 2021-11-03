Inmet issues heavy rain alert in 56 cities in Minas Gerais; see list – General

Inmet communicates heavy rain alert in 56 cities in Minas Gerais (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued this Wednesday morning (3/11) a heavy rain warning for 56 cities in Minas Gerais. According to the institution, the alert is valid until 10:00 am this Thursday (4/11) and the rains can cause power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding, in addition to the risk of electrical discharges.

Inmet’s instructions in case of wind gusts are for people not to take shelter under trees, due to the risk of falls and electrical discharges. In addition, they advise drivers not to park their vehicles near transmission towers or advertising boards.

Inmet also advises that, if possible, people should keep electrical appliances and the general power grid turned off during storms.

Check out the regions of Minas with heavy rain alert:



red waters Almenara Arinos Flag Berizal Beautiful from Minas Buritis Waterfall of Paje catuti Chapada Gacha Marine Canon corral from inside gay currency Divispolis spiny handsome game makers Indaiabira Itacarambi Hyacinth jaba Janaba Januria little Jequitinho Jordan youth Castor beans Mango Green Forest Matthias Cardoso Mato Verde Miravnia Montalvnia Blue Hill Montezuma nest Father Peter Palmpolis Blue stone Stones of Mary of the Cross doorman Rio Pardo de Minas ruby Boundary Jump Santa Maria do Salto Santo Antnio do Jacinto Santo Antnio do Retiro San Francisco Just John of the Misses just john from heaven Taiobeiras unite Uruana de Minas Urucuia Vargem Grande do Rio Pardo Verdeland

* Intern under supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira