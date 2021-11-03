Inmet issues heavy rain alert in 56 cities in Minas Gerais; see list – General

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued this Wednesday morning (3/11) a heavy rain warning for 56 cities in Minas Gerais. According to the institution, the alert is valid until 10:00 am this Thursday (4/11) and the rains can cause power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding, in addition to the risk of electrical discharges.
Inmet’s instructions in case of wind gusts are for people not to take shelter under trees, due to the risk of falls and electrical discharges. In addition, they advise drivers not to park their vehicles near transmission towers or advertising boards.
Inmet also advises that, if possible, people should keep electrical appliances and the general power grid turned off during storms.
Check out the regions of Minas with heavy rain alert:
red waters
Almenara
Arinos
Flag
Berizal
Beautiful from Minas
Buritis
Waterfall of Paje
catuti
Chapada Gacha
Marine Canon
corral from inside
gay currency
Divispolis
spiny
handsome
game makers
Indaiabira
Itacarambi
Hyacinth
jaba
Janaba
Januria
little Jequitinho
Jordan
youth
Castor beans
Mango
Green Forest
Matthias Cardoso
Mato Verde
Miravnia
Montalvnia
Blue Hill
Montezuma
nest
Father Peter
Palmpolis
Blue stone
Stones of Mary of the Cross
doorman
Rio Pardo de Minas
ruby
Boundary Jump
Santa Maria do Salto
Santo Antnio do Jacinto
Santo Antnio do Retiro
San Francisco
Just John of the Misses
just john from heaven
Taiobeiras
unite
Uruana de Minas
Urucuia
Vargem Grande do Rio Pardo
Verdeland
