Inmet issues heavy rain alert in 56 cities in Minas Gerais; see list – General

by

Closed time in the capital of Minas Gerais
Inmet communicates heavy rain alert in 56 cities in Minas Gerais (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued this Wednesday morning (3/11) a heavy rain warning for 56 cities in Minas Gerais. According to the institution, the alert is valid until 10:00 am this Thursday (4/11) and the rains can cause power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding, in addition to the risk of electrical discharges.

Inmet’s instructions in case of wind gusts are for people not to take shelter under trees, due to the risk of falls and electrical discharges. In addition, they advise drivers not to park their vehicles near transmission towers or advertising boards.

Inmet also advises that, if possible, people should keep electrical appliances and the general power grid turned off during storms.

Check out the regions of Minas with heavy rain alert:

  1. red waters

  2. Almenara

  3. Arinos

  4. Flag

  5. Berizal

  6. Beautiful from Minas

  7. Buritis

  8. Waterfall of Paje

  9. catuti

  10. Chapada Gacha

  11. Marine Canon

  12. corral from inside

  13. gay currency

  14. Divispolis

  15. spiny

  16. handsome

  17. game makers

  18. Indaiabira

  19. Itacarambi

  20. Hyacinth

  21. jaba

  22. Janaba

  23. Januria

  24. little Jequitinho

  25. Jordan

  26. youth

  27. Castor beans

  28. Mango

  29. Green Forest

  30. Matthias Cardoso

  31. Mato Verde

  32. Miravnia

  33. Montalvnia

  34. Blue Hill

  35. Montezuma

  36. nest

  37. Father Peter

  38. Palmpolis

  39. Blue stone

  40. Stones of Mary of the Cross

  41. doorman

  42. Rio Pardo de Minas

  43. ruby

  44. Boundary Jump

  45. Santa Maria do Salto

  46. Santo Antnio do Jacinto

  47. Santo Antnio do Retiro

  48. San Francisco

  49. Just John of the Misses

  50. just john from heaven

  51. Taiobeiras

  52. unite

  53. Uruana de Minas

  54. Urucuia

  55. Vargem Grande do Rio Pardo

  56. Verdeland

* Intern under supervision of sub-editor Frederico Teixeira